Two important Tipperary under 21 hurling games under lights tonight

With Christmas only three weeks away now, South Tipperary GAA fixtures motor on in an effort to complete its programme by year’s end.

Both semi-finals of the Clonmel Oil sponsored South Tipperary Under 21 Hurling Championship will be played under lights at Dr Tom Morris Park in Thurles this evening (Tuesday). Throw-in for both games at 7.15 pm with both to go to extra-time if needed.

With temperatures set to be around 7 degrees Celsius and with the likelihood of rain at only 10%, it might be a good night therefore to head north for supporters of the four teams involved, Ballingarry, Carrick Swans, Killenaule and Clonmel side St. Mary’s.

Whatever two teams come through this evening will be back in action again this coming Saturday with the final fixed for Monroe at 2 pm with top referee Noel Cosgrave also in charge of the final.

Clonmel Oil South Tipp U/21 A Hurling Semi-finals

Dr. Morris Park 19:15 Ballingarry V Carrick Swans (E.T. if Necessary). Referee: Noel Cosgrave

Dr. Morris Park 19:15 Killenaule V St Mary's (E.T. if Necessary). Referee: Sean Lonergan