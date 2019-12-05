Tipperary man wins prestigious horseracing writing award

Tipperary man Kevin Blake has won the Specialist Writer of the Year Award at the Horserace Writers' and Photographers' Association Derby Awards ceremony in London.

Blake, from Golden, who write for attheraces.com, received the award for his weekly column on the website which often tackles controversial issues and generates huge interest and engagement through social media.

He is the inaugural winner of the Specialist Writer category and becomes the first HWPA winner to write solely on a digital platform.

He said: "I'm absolutely thrilled and honoured to receive the Specialist Writer of the Year Award from the HWPA for my work with attheraces.com. I am also very grateful for all the support and opportunities I have received throughout my career. I'd like to thank everyone that has read, shared and engaged with my work over the years, as without the support of the readers I'd be nowhere. The retweets really are appreciated!"

Matthew Taylor, Director of New Media and Innovation added: "This award is testament to all of Kevin's hard work for ATR. He's never afraid to tackle difficult and controversial subjects but does so with great objectivity and balance. He is incredibly hard-working and every week manages to produce original material which is always backed up by meticulous research. Having a writer of his calibre makes our job very easy!"

Kevin still lives in Golden where he breeds thoroughbred horses but his work also involves a little travel as he is a regular pundit with ITV Racing and Sky Sports Racing in England.