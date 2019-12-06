Members of Co. Tipperary rugby club compete in Munster girls development squad blitz

Six Carrick-on-Suir Rugby Club U-17 girls, accompanied by coach Owen Cleary, competed in a Munster U-17s development squad blitz in Irish Independent Park in Cork on Sunday.

The six were Ellen Boylan, Gwen Flatley, Aoife Fleming, Lorna O’Neill, Mia Murphy and Lauren Butler.

This was a huge experience for the Carrick RFC girls. The future of girls rugby in Carrick-on-Suir is looking very bright.