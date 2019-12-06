Mid Chairman appeals to clubs to avoid suspensions and fines in 2020

The chairman of the mid Tipperary GAA Board, Jonathan Cullen told delegates at Annual General Meeting this week that discipline continues to be an issue for many clubs, on and off the field.



In a wide ranging address to Convention held at Younge's The Ragg, the Loughmore Castleiney man expressed his frustration at having to propose suspensions and impose fines on clubs for various and many infractions.

“ It gives me no pleasure whatsoever especially as clubs have to work so hard to raise finances in the first place. Perhaps if clubs were to impose their own penalties on those who are responsible for such fines, they might think twice before they misbehave again. I am challenging all the clubs of this division to give the Mid Board no reason to impose needless fines or suspensions for indiscipline during 2020. I hope that the clubs will win this challenge and in twelve months time, fines will have a zero balance,” he said.



The chairman congratulated the mid Tipp players who won All-Irelands with Tipperary in 2019, and those who won the All-Star Awards also in what was a fantastic year for Tipperary. And, he congratulated the clubs of the division who went on to represent the division so well, some going on to win county titles.



“The pride that all concerned showed in the Blue and Gold Jersey was fantastic and to have so many representatives on both panels from this division was a huge source of pride for everyone,” he said while also wishing Munster and county senior hurling champions Borris-Ileigh well in the All-Ireland semi-final in early January.



A referee himself, Jonathan referred to the role being played by social media and technology in running the GAA. However, the down side is the number of 'discussion forums' and 'keyboard warriors' to vent their opinions but do not have the courage to put their names to their contributions.



He said: “Technology is now playing a major part in our Association. Everything is now done via email- from notification of meetings and fixtures to disciplining issues and everything in between. Social media is also an integral part of our Association and when used in a positive manner with accurate and correct information, it can be very useful.



“Unfortunately the instances of criticism of players, officials and administrators in Tipperary on social media and so called “discussion forums” is also increasing. I have absolutely no objection to people giving their opinion or point of view on such outlets, as long as they have the courage to put their name to their comments. It’s the opinions of faceless, nameless keyboard warriors who think it is ok to criticise and castigate others on a regular basis from behind their laptops and smartphones that has brought things to a new low in this county. It is very easy to be brave when you don’t put your name to your comments.



“In last year’s address to Convention, I outlined my concerns as regards the lack of referees in this division and unfortunately nothing has changed. It is now more important than ever that Clubs encourage members to take up the whistle, before we as an Association are forced into a situation where we will not be able to play games due to the unavailability of a referee. I have already alluded to the discipline issue we have, and I have no doubt that this is the main reason we are unable to recruit new referees. I am now appealing to you all to please go back to your clubs and do everything you possibly can to identify one person who will become a referee. While we all must make sure that our referees are treated with respect by players, officials and supporters who attend our games by enforcing stiff sanctions on those who behave in an unacceptable manner. We also need to insist that our referees adhere to the standards we expect of them,” the chairman said.

Glowing tributes were paid to outgoing Secretary Sally Young and Treasurer John Collins, both of whom stepped down from their roles. Catherine Dunne (Moyne Templetuohy) was elected the new Secretary of the Board.