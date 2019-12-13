Tipperary hurling legend Eoin Kelly added to All Ireland champions' management team

Mullinahone and Tipperary hurling legend Eoin Kelly has been added to the Tipperary senior hurling management team for 2020 finalised by manager Liam Sheedy.

Having been a part of the backroom team in 2019, Kelly joins the management team and comes in alongside Tommy Dunne and Darragh Egan.

In announcing the appointment, Liam Sheedy said – “I have a wonderful relationship with Eoin going back many years. He brings a huge amount of experience to the management team and I am thrilled to have him on board.”

Kelly is one of the all time greats of Tipperary hurling and captained the county to the 2010 All Ireland title that derailed Kilkenny’s drive for five.

Added to that, Eamon O’Shea will be taking up the role of Performance Director for the team.

In relation to Eamon’s position, Liam Sheedy commented. “Eamon played a pivotal role ensuring the team was successful in 2019 and he is hugely respected within the group. His new role will give him the scope to be of even greater benefit to the panel in 2020.”