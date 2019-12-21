New date set for National Coursing Meeting in Tipperary

The National Coursing Meeting in Clonmel has been deferred for a fortnight.

The meeting, originally scheduled for the beginning of February, will now be held at Powerstown Park racecourse from Friday-Sunday, February 14-16.

The delay has been caused by the outbreak of the RHD2 virus in rabbits and a small number of hares, which for a time threatened to force the cancellation of the national meeting.

However the coursing season is now in full swing, with qualifier meetings taking place around the country, after the first six weeks of the season had been lost because of the outbreak of the disease.

Over two thirds of the qualifiers for the Derby and Oaks will be known by the end of this month, while some qualifiers will carry over into January.

DJ Histon, CEO of the Irish Coursing Club says “we are delighted to be in a position to hold this season’s National Coursing Meeting at Powerstown Park from February 14-16, and we are very grateful to all those supported the restoration of the hare-netting licence in October.

“All of our affiliated clubs have taken the veterinary and hare husbandry advice offered on board and there were also a number of new conditions added to the licence, which they must adhere to.

“The reports from the coursing meetings held around the country so far have been very positive.”

With horse racing taking place at Powerstown Park on Thursday, February 13, it promises to be four very busy days in Clonmel.

