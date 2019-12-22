Holycross Ballycahill comeback falls just short

Kiladangan 2-18

Holycross Ballycahill 1-17



A magnificent second half comeback by mid champions Holycross Ballycahill came up just short in the FBD Insurance county u-21 A hurling final at Templederry on Sunday afternoon, when north men Kiladangan held out to claim their first title in an exciting contest.

Holycross Ballycahill had been dubbed the team of comebacks having arisen from the dead against Thurles Sarsfields in the mid decider to secure an extra time win, and then they came from behind again to beat Clonoulty Rossmore in the county semi-final.

But, on this occasion, the county final, they simply left themselves with too much do and the fourteen oint deficit with twenty minutes to go was just beyond them, even if they did manage to hit 1-10 to a solitary score for Kiladangan in a 22 minute second half spell.



Above: Kiladangan captain Darragh Molloy accepts the cup from Tim Floyd and John Devane.

The champions were contesting their fourth county final of the season – senior, intermediate and minor deciders had already been lost. And, nobody could begrudge the club the victory, even if they made life very hard for themselves when Holycross Ballycahill came at them hard.

Holycross Ballycahill also made life hard for themselves in this game, and were to be the orchestrators of their own downfall, with a serious error count against them – eight first half scores were marked down as handling/ giving away possession errors – and Kildanagan punished them with every opportunity presented to them.

By the end of the first quarter, Kiladangan were 1-6 to 0-2 in front – Bryan McLoughney getting the goal in the 14th minute after the mid men failed to clear their lines when they had the ball. Billy Seymour was lording it too and had two fine scores notched up, while McLoughney had two points, and Eoin Sharky and Matthew Cleary one apiece.



Holycross Ballycahill (pictured above) were all at sea and were being wiped off the field. They used an extra defender, but the problem was they were finding it so hard to win a ball at the other end of the field, the sliothar was being returned as soon as it was delivered. Eoin Morris and Dara Woods had points for them in the first quarter, but by the 20 minute mark, the flood gates had opened and they trailed 1-10 to 0-2 – Dan O'Meara, McLoughney (2) and Seymour adding more scores.

The gap stood at a yawning 1-14 to 0-5 at the break - Jack Dwan, Dara Woods and Eanna Ryan managing scores for Holycross Ballycahill. And, they needed to have a serious re-think about their position at the break if they were to make any inroads in the second half. Granted they would have the breeze at their backs, but it was never strong enough to have a major influence. If Holycross Ballycaill were to start a fight back, they would have to do it themselves. In fairness, they did, but they just left themselves with too much to do.



Stephen Flanagan had a score immediately upon resumption followed by two from Dara Woods. But, the three scores were answered by a Dan O'Meara goal in the 3rd mintue and a Bryan McLoughney effort by the ten minute mark of the second half – remarkably Kiladangan were to score just one more point in the next 24 minutes, as the lead would be slashed from14 points to just one score.

The comeback started slowly – Woods and sub Stephen Quinlan getting the ball rolling from play. And, Woods would fire another three from placed balls, before McLoughney's intervention, as the momentum swung in favour of the mid men.

Bryan O'Mara was hurling up a storm and Jimmy Ryan had put the shackles on Billy Seymour and gained the upper hand. Philip Fogarty too was dominating while Eoin Morris was linking up well, and Holycross Ballycahill supporters could sense that something might be on for them.

And, when Woods buried a 21 yard free to the net with eight minutes to go, to cut the gap to five, they began to believe that a miracle could be on the cards.



Woods had two more frees as Kiladangan began to implode and a sideline cut from him left just a goal in it with two minutes to go, before Woods bagged another free.

Kiladangan were on the ropes now awaiting the knockout blow, but it didn't land and they managed to stay on their feet with a Bryan McLoughney point leaving a goal in it again deep into injury time.

Holycross Ballycahill came looking for a green flag, but they were out on their feet as the clock ticked down – the energy expended in getting back into the game had cost them.

Kiladangan sensed the lethargy and when Sean Hayes burst forward and bagged the insurance score, it was game up for Holycross Ballycahill, and victory for Kiladangan.



It had been a brilliant contest full of fine hurling and gutsy play with not a foul blow in the match. Holycross Ballycahill were left to ponder what might have been. They left a number of chances after them and regretted their error strewn first half which left them with so much to do.

However, the incredible heart and guts they displayed won them many admirers. Their backs were to the wall but they came out fighting and their big leaders – Bryan O'Mara, Philip Fogarty, Dara Woods and Jimmy Ryan were the ones who took the battle to their opponents. Throw in the workrate of Eanna Ryan, Edward O'Gorman, Eoin Morris, Gavin Dunne, Paddy McGrath and Stephen Flanagan and you had the recipe for a fine campaign for this group. Yes, they will have their regrets about this final but they can look back on a very progressive campaign with much satisfaction.



Kiladangan finally got over the line then, and deservedly so. Their hurling had been sublime in the first half and having racked up that fourteen point lead, it was always going to be hard for them to stay focused. They could have paid the price, but their hurling came through in the end and they managed the scores to get them over the line – a winning line that should have been crossed far earlier.

They won't care a whit that they almost left this after them, but they would do well to learn a lesson from their near- defeat experience. Bryan McLoughney and Billy Seymour were their stand out players on the day, but Dan O'Meara, Conor Byrne, Darragh Flannery, Conor Culhane and Darragh Molloy were also prominent for them in front of Tipperary sub keeper Barry Hogan who had beaten away a Woods piledriver early in the second half to help keep Holycross Ballycahill at bay.

Kiladangan finally lifted county silverware this season – Christmas came a few days early for them and their celebrations will last well into the new year no doubt.

Teams and Scorers:

Kiladangan: Barry Hogan, Darragh Molloy, Conor Culhane, John O'Meara, Darragh Butler, Darragh Flannery, Decky McGrath, Conor Byrne, Bryan McLoughney 1-8, Matthew Cleary 0-1, Tom O'Meara 0-1, Eoin Sharky 0-1, Sean Hayes 0-1, Dan O'Meara 1-1, Billy Seymour 0-3. Subs: Darren Ryan for Byrne; Shane Gleeson for Tom O'Meara; Ronan Ducie for Culhane.

Holycross Ballycahill: Evan Bourke, Gavin Dunne, Jack Ryan, Jim Ryan, Edward O'Gorman, Philip Fogarty, Frank Hanafin, Bryan O'Mara, Eoin Morris 0-1, Paddy McGrath, Darragh Woods 1-11, Jack Dwan 0-1, Eanna Ryan 0-1, Michael Nally, Stephen Flanagan 0-1. Subs: Stephen Quinlan 0-1 for Dwan; David Manning for Hanafin; JL Dwan for McGrath; David Croke for E Ryan; Eanna Ryan for Morris.

Referee: John McCormack (Knockavilla Kms)