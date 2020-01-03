Seamus Callanan brings Liam MacCarthy cup to Grangemockler, home of Bloody Sunday hero Michael Hogan

Santa Claus came early to Grangemockler National School this year... or so it seemed!!

Pupils, parents, friends and staff of Grangemockler N.S. were absolutely delighted to welcome All Ireland winning captain Séamus Callanan, Andy Ryan and the Liam MacCarthy Cup to the school.

Séamus entered a packed hall (decked out in glorious blue and gold) to a rousing rendition of Slievenamon, beautifully sung by the school choir.

Principal Mr Stephen Hahessy warmly welcomed Séamus and Andy.

Seamus then addressed all his fans (young and old!).

His words were inspiring, from the heart and really impressed all those in attendance.

Following some questions from a very captive audience, Séamus then patiently posed for a multitude of photos!!

In Grangemockler, home of Michael Hogan, GAA holds a special place in our hearts.

On this special day, our children met a hero of theirs, and many treasured memories were made.

Thanks to Séamus , Andy and the Tipperary County Board for their visit.