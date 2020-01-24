Co. Tipperary teenage tennis ace wins national indoor title 

Carrick-on-Suir teenage tennis ace Zach Murphy added another national title to his trophy cabinet last weekend.

He won the National Indoor Junior Tennis Championship Final (BS16) section final in Dublin on Sunday.

The 15 year-old from Cluain Cregg, Carrick-on-Suir won the title at the David Lloyd Club at Riverview in Dublin.

Zach also won the U-16 National Tennis Championship last month.

He started playing tennis at Castleview Lawn Tennis Club in Carrick-on-Suir at the age of eight.

He first came to prominence at regional and national tennis competitions in 2015 when he was aged 10 and turned11.

Zach has gone on to win many titles at national and international level as well as many Grade 1 tournament titles around Ireland.

He has also won national titles in both boys and mixed doubles including winning both events at the National Fitzwilliam Championships of Ireland at U-12 and U-14 level.

Zach has been selected on Munster and national teams representing Ireland at international championships.

He currently trains with The Tennis Ireland National Academy in Dublin City University in Dublin.