Twelve bouts lined up for Clonmel Boxing Club's annual tournament

Above - Coach Martin Fennessy (centre) with members of Clonmel Boxing Club who took part in the MSD Four Mile road race in Clonmel on St. Stephen's Day - from left, Fearghal de Faoite, Kenny Dillon, Paige Dillon, Raymond Joyce, Ryan O'Neill and Ben Maguire

Clonmel Boxing Club hosts its 25th annual tournament in the Clonmel Park Hotel this Saturday night, January 25.

The first bout in the ring is at 7.30pm sharp, with 12 bouts in total to be contested.

Tickets are available from the hotel or any of the club members.

A great night’s entertainment is guaranteed.

