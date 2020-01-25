Tipp lose nine point lead and the match to resurgent Limerick

Limerick 2-14

Tipperary 0-18

11,867 spectators saw Tipperary surrender a nine point second half lead as Limerick came to Semple Stadium to snatch victory in a real game of two halves.

Two second half goals helped the Limerick lads greatly but the nearest Tipp came to a green flag was with the last puck of the game when a 21 yard free from Jason Forde rattled off the upright.

Tipperary played sublime hurling in the first half as they ripped Limerick apart. And, their 0-13 to 0-4 lead was fully deserved as the visitors simply had no answer to the Premier power play which hit them from the full back line all the way to the full forward line.

Jason Forde had 0-7 of that Tipp total including a sublime sideline cut, while Jake Morris and John McGrath had two apiece, and Paddy Cadell and Willie Connors also got in on the scoring action.

Limerick were all at sea and their prospects were not helped by the departure of full back Mike Casey in the 25th minute through injury - they also withdrew midfielder Robbie Hanley before the break as they attempted to reverse the dominance of Tipperary. Aaron Gillane, Tom Morrissey (2) and David Dempsey had Limerick's scores in a half they wanted to forget. They certainly needed to up the ante in the second half if they were to get back into the game.

Limerick certainly did that grabbing four of the first five points to get their supporters cheering in the stands. And when Aaron Gillane goalled in the 14th minute, it was game on big time.

Tipp were on the back foot now and suddenly they looked heavy legged as Limerick surged forward - a second goal from sub Gearoid Hegarty levelling the match.

Tipp supporters were incensed at a series of refereeing decisions which went against them as Limerick continued to drive on - points from Seamus Flanagan and Diarmuid Byrnes securing the win for them - a win which did seem at all likely at the half way mark.