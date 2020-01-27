Game On: Draws made for the 2020 Tipperary county senior and intermediate hurling and football championships

The draws were made for the 2020 county senior and intermediate hurling and football championship at the Sarsfield Centre in Thurles on Monday night, January 27. Please read on for all of the details.

DAN BREEN CUP - COUNTY SENIOR HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP ROINN I

Sixteen clubs will compete in Roinn I of the 2020 FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship - there are four groups of four with the top two teams in each group progressing to the knock-out stage of the competition following three rounds of games; the group winners will progress to the quarter-finals while the second-placed clubs may have to play a preliminary quarter-final against a divisional championship winner in order to progress to the last eight.

The groups for the 2020 FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship read as follows:

Group One: Kiladangan, Drom & Inch, Roscrea and JK Bracken’s.

Group Two: Nenagh Éire Óg, Éire Óg Annacarty, Clonoulty-Rossmore and Holycross-Ballycahill.

Group Three: Kilruane MacDonagh’s, Loughmore-Castleiney, Thurles Sarsfields and Moycarkey-Borris.

Group Four: Borris-Ileigh, Toomevara, Upperchurch-Drombane and Burgess

Please note that only one club will be relegated to Roinn II following the 2020 championship.

SÉAMUS Ó RIAIN CUP - COUNTY SENIOR HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP ROINN II

Sixteen clubs will compete in Roinn II of the 2020 FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship for the Séamus Ó Riain Cup - there are four groups of four with the top two teams in each group progressing to the knock-out stage of the competition following three rounds of games. Please note that only one team will be promoted into Roinn I of the championship and only one side will face the drop to the intermediate grade.

The groups for the 2020 FBD Insurance Séamus Ó Riain Cup read as follows:

Group One: Killenaule, Cashel King Cormacs, Ballingarry and Carrick Swans.

Group Two: Portroe, Lorrha-Dorrha, Kiladangan and Thurles Sarsfields.

Group Three: Mullinahone, Seán Treacy’s, Clonakenny and Newport.

Group Four: Templederry Kenyons, St Mary's Clonmel, Ballina and Silvermines.

COUNTY INTERMEDIATE HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP

Sixteen clubs will also compete in the 2020 FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Championship - there are four groups of four with the top two teams in each group progressing to the knock-out stage of the competition. Preliminary quarter-finals may be required should a divisional champion not progress to the knock-out stage of the competition via the group stage of the county championship.

Please note that only one team will be promoted to Roinn II of the county senior hurling championship and only one side will face the drop to the junior A grade.

The groups for the 2020 FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Championship read as follows:

Group One: Moyne-Templetuohy, Drom & Inch, Ballinahinch and Moyle Rovers.

Group Two: Carrick Davins, Borrisokane, Knockavilla Kickhams and Galtee Rovers.

Group Three: Ballybacon-Grange, Shannon Rovers, Cappawhite and Boherlahan-Dualla.

Group Four: Kilsheelan-Kilcash, Golden-Kilfeacle, Gortnahoe-Glengoole and Moneygall.

COUNTY SENIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

Sixteen clubs will compete in the 2020 FBD Insurance County Senior Football Championship - there are four groups of four with the top two teams in each group progressing to the knock-out stage of the competition.

The groups for the 2020 FBD Insurance County Senior Football Championship read as follows:

Group One: Loughmore-Castleiney, Ballyporeen, Moyne-Templetuohy and Ardfinnan.

Group Two: JK Bracken’s, Upperchurch-Drombane, Aherlow and Kilsheelan-Kilcash.

Group Three: Clonmel Commercials, Cahir, Killenaule and Galtee Rovers.

Group Four: Moyle Rovers, Arravale Rovers, Moycarkey-Boris and Éire Óg Annacarty.

COUNTY INTERMEDIATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

Sixteen clubs will compete in the 2020 FBD Insurance County Intermediate Football Championship - there are four groups of four with the top two teams in each group progressing to the knock-out stage of the competition.

The groups for the 2020 FBD Insurance County Intermediate Football Championship read as follows:

Group One: Clonmel Commercials, Rockwell Rovers, JK Bracken’s and Cashel King Cormacs.

Group Two: Clonmel Óg, Moyle Rovers, Borrisokane and Loughmore-Castleiney.

Group Three: Golden-Kilfeacle, Clonoulty-Rossmore, Fr Sheehy’s and Fethard.

Group Four: Kiladangan, Drom & Inch, Grangemockler-Ballyneale and Mullinahone.

2020 CHAMPIONSHIP DATES

The County Competitions Control Committee (CCC) have announced that club championship games will take place in Tipperary on the weeks-ending March 29, April 5 and April 12 - the club championship season will then break until the Tipperary inter-county hurling and football teams' respective championship campaigns reach a conclusion.

On the week-ending Sunday, March 29 round one of the county senior and intermediate football championships will take place alongside a round of games in the respective divisional senior and intermediate hurling championships for clubs without a football team.

Meanwhile the divisional senior and intermediate hurling championships will take place on the weeks-ending April 5 and April 12. No county senior or intermediate hurling championship games are scheduled to take place during the April window.

