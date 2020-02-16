Draw made for West Tipperary junior hurling league

The draw for the 2020 Maria Marron Palmers Hill Stud West Junior B Hurling League took place last week.

The sixth running of the competition sees ten entrants, but in a slight change from previous years they will be divided into two groups with the top two from each following the round robin going through to the semi-finals.

Group1 Eire Og Annacarty Donohill, Sologhead, Cappawhite, Sean Treacys, Arravale Rovers

Group2 Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams, Clonoulty/Rossmore,Rosegreen, Golden/Kilfeacle , Cashel King Cormacs

Round 1 of the competition will commence on Tuesday, April 21.