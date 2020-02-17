SOCCER

Storm Dennis 'howler' forces cancellation of Tipperary soccer for second weekend running

GAMES OFF

Storm Dennis wiped out the Tipperary Soccer programme last weekend.

Tipperary soccer was forced to shutdown for a second consecutive weekend when Storm Dennis blew across the country on Saturday and Sunday.

While last weekend Storm Ciara was doing the damage – even if it she allowed the some Youths football to go ahead on the Saturday – this time around Dennis was a total Menace, with every game postponed including quite a few cup competitions.

It will prove a headache for the TS&DL organisers who now have some catching up to do and will be praying that things will improve greatly, weather-wise, from here in to enable them to complete their league and cup programme on schedule.

Among the big casualties on Sunday was the Munster Junior Cup 5th Round game at Cooke Park where defending champions St Michael’s of Tipperary Town were due to play Regional United B.

Fingers crossed that next weekend’s programme, as follows, goes ahead without any disruptions.

 

Saturday 22nd February 

Tipperary Youth Cup 2nd Round

Cashel Town v Bansha Town, 2:30pm M Teehan

 

TSDL Youths Division 2 

Cullen Lattin B v Kilsheelan United, 2:30pm T Keating  

 

Sunday 23rd February 

Munster Youth Cup quarter-final 

College Corinthians v Two Mile Borris, 2pm 

Villa v Cullen Lattin, 2pm 

 

Tipperary Cup 2nd round 

Cahir Park v Clonmel Town, 2:30pm J Maguire 

Mullinahone v Tipperary Town, 2:30pm T Keating   

St Michael’s v Cullen Lattin, (off) 

Peake Villa v Old Bridge, 11:30am M Jordan 

Two Mile Borris v Rosegreen Rangers, 2:30pm M Duffy 

Slieveardagh United v Peake Villa B, 11:30am J Lyons

Glengoole United v Bansha Celtic, 2:30pm J Teehan, M Jordan, J Lyons  

 

Clonmel Credit Union Premier League

St Michael’s v Clonmel Celtic, 11am M Duffy

 

Clonmel Credit Union Division 1 

Wilderness Rovers v Cashel Town, 2:30pm P Ivors 

 

Clonmel Credit Union Division 2

Kilsheelan United v Donohill and District, 2:30pm G Ward 

Galbally United v Cahir Park, 2:3pm M Coady

Cashel Town v Kilmanahan United, 2:30pm N Coughlan 

 

Clonmel Credit Union Division 3 

Bansha Celtic v Moyglass United, 11:30am M Coady 

Kilsheelan United v Burncourt Celtic, 2:30pm E Ryan 

St Nicholas v Clonmel Celtic, 2:30pm B O[Donoghue  

 

 