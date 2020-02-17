SOCCER
Storm Dennis 'howler' forces cancellation of Tipperary soccer for second weekend running
Storm Dennis wiped out the Tipperary Soccer programme last weekend.
Tipperary soccer was forced to shutdown for a second consecutive weekend when Storm Dennis blew across the country on Saturday and Sunday.
While last weekend Storm Ciara was doing the damage – even if it she allowed the some Youths football to go ahead on the Saturday – this time around Dennis was a total Menace, with every game postponed including quite a few cup competitions.
It will prove a headache for the TS&DL organisers who now have some catching up to do and will be praying that things will improve greatly, weather-wise, from here in to enable them to complete their league and cup programme on schedule.
Among the big casualties on Sunday was the Munster Junior Cup 5th Round game at Cooke Park where defending champions St Michael’s of Tipperary Town were due to play Regional United B.
Fingers crossed that next weekend’s programme, as follows, goes ahead without any disruptions.
Saturday 22nd February
Tipperary Youth Cup 2nd Round
Cashel Town v Bansha Town, 2:30pm M Teehan
TSDL Youths Division 2
Cullen Lattin B v Kilsheelan United, 2:30pm T Keating
Sunday 23rd February
Munster Youth Cup quarter-final
College Corinthians v Two Mile Borris, 2pm
Villa v Cullen Lattin, 2pm
Tipperary Cup 2nd round
Cahir Park v Clonmel Town, 2:30pm J Maguire
Mullinahone v Tipperary Town, 2:30pm T Keating
St Michael’s v Cullen Lattin, (off)
Peake Villa v Old Bridge, 11:30am M Jordan
Two Mile Borris v Rosegreen Rangers, 2:30pm M Duffy
Slieveardagh United v Peake Villa B, 11:30am J Lyons
Glengoole United v Bansha Celtic, 2:30pm J Teehan, M Jordan, J Lyons
Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
St Michael’s v Clonmel Celtic, 11am M Duffy
Clonmel Credit Union Division 1
Wilderness Rovers v Cashel Town, 2:30pm P Ivors
Clonmel Credit Union Division 2
Kilsheelan United v Donohill and District, 2:30pm G Ward
Galbally United v Cahir Park, 2:3pm M Coady
Cashel Town v Kilmanahan United, 2:30pm N Coughlan
Clonmel Credit Union Division 3
Bansha Celtic v Moyglass United, 11:30am M Coady
Kilsheelan United v Burncourt Celtic, 2:30pm E Ryan
St Nicholas v Clonmel Celtic, 2:30pm B O[Donoghue
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on