Storm Dennis 'howler' forces cancellation of Tipperary soccer for second weekend running

Tipperary soccer was forced to shutdown for a second consecutive weekend when Storm Dennis blew across the country on Saturday and Sunday.

While last weekend Storm Ciara was doing the damage – even if it she allowed the some Youths football to go ahead on the Saturday – this time around Dennis was a total Menace, with every game postponed including quite a few cup competitions.

It will prove a headache for the TS&DL organisers who now have some catching up to do and will be praying that things will improve greatly, weather-wise, from here in to enable them to complete their league and cup programme on schedule.

Among the big casualties on Sunday was the Munster Junior Cup 5th Round game at Cooke Park where defending champions St Michael’s of Tipperary Town were due to play Regional United B.

Fingers crossed that next weekend’s programme, as follows, goes ahead without any disruptions.

Saturday 22nd February

Tipperary Youth Cup 2nd Round

Cashel Town v Bansha Town, 2:30pm M Teehan

TSDL Youths Division 2

Cullen Lattin B v Kilsheelan United, 2:30pm T Keating

Sunday 23rd February

Munster Youth Cup quarter-final

College Corinthians v Two Mile Borris, 2pm

Villa v Cullen Lattin, 2pm

Tipperary Cup 2nd round

Cahir Park v Clonmel Town, 2:30pm J Maguire

Mullinahone v Tipperary Town, 2:30pm T Keating

St Michael’s v Cullen Lattin, (off)

Peake Villa v Old Bridge, 11:30am M Jordan

Two Mile Borris v Rosegreen Rangers, 2:30pm M Duffy

Slieveardagh United v Peake Villa B, 11:30am J Lyons

Glengoole United v Bansha Celtic, 2:30pm J Teehan, M Jordan, J Lyons

Clonmel Credit Union Premier League

St Michael’s v Clonmel Celtic, 11am M Duffy

Clonmel Credit Union Division 1

Wilderness Rovers v Cashel Town, 2:30pm P Ivors

Clonmel Credit Union Division 2

Kilsheelan United v Donohill and District, 2:30pm G Ward

Galbally United v Cahir Park, 2:3pm M Coady

Cashel Town v Kilmanahan United, 2:30pm N Coughlan

Clonmel Credit Union Division 3

Bansha Celtic v Moyglass United, 11:30am M Coady

Kilsheelan United v Burncourt Celtic, 2:30pm E Ryan

St Nicholas v Clonmel Celtic, 2:30pm B O[Donoghue