Young Tipperary swimmer makes a big splash at National Aquatic Centre

The Irish Minor Schools is an annual swimming competition for girls and boys aged 9 to 12 where thousands of children across the country have an opportunity to represent their schools at regional level. Children who achieve a qualifying time at regional events are then eligible to compete at the nationals, which are held in Dublin each February

Last October Toby Hayes from Lisronagh National School qualified in both the U9 50m Freestyle and 50m Breastroke at the Munster Minor Schools in UL, picking up silver and gold in the respective events.

On February 9, Toby, who swims for the local Clonmel club, then went on to represent Lisronagh at the National Aquatic Centre in Dublin. Toby qualified for the finals in both his events and in a thrilling finish for third place he took bronze in the 50m Breaststroke.

Congratulations to Toby and to Lisronagh National school on this fine achievement.