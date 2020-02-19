Knockout Munster U20 football begins tonight - Tipperary travel to Limerick

Tipperary under 20 footballers set out on their EirGrid Munster Championship campaign this evening (Wednesday) when they take on Limerick at the LIT Gaelic Grounds at 7pm in a quarter-final clash.

It is a repeat of the sides’ meeting last July in Semple Stadium, at the same stage, when the Shannonsiders created a remarkable comeback to come from eight points down early in the second half to win by one in the end, 1-13 to 1-12.

Tipperary manager Tom McGlinchey will be hoping to exact revenge for that galling knockout, the Limerick side having led just once all evening, but crucially at the all-important finishing post, the only time it matters.

This year’s competition returns to its more traditional placing in the football calendar in spring and Tipperary will be hoping to continue some decent early season form and book a home semi-final slot against Kerry in Thurles next Wednesday night, February 26.

McGlinchey’s side captured the Andrew Corden Cup in mid January when they defeated Carlow by 1-12 to 0-13 in the final played in Carlow. Along the way in that competition they also recorded wins over Waterford (1-15 to 0-7 at St. Molleran’s, Carrick-on-Suir) and against Wexford (3-18 to 0-4 at Monroe).

Those three games in rapid fire during January have given the Tipperary backroom team a chance to assess their squad in preparation for what will surely be a huge step-up in competitiveness and intensity against Limerick at the Ennis Road Grounds this evening.

There has been no stone left unturned in the preparation for the Munster Championship, with the under 20s training with the senior panel at Dr. Morris Park, Thurles for the past three months or so.

It is a set-up that according to the manager “has greatly helped in preparing us for Wednesday’s game with Limerick. Having the lads on the same pitch at the same time with stronger senior players creates a great atmosphere in Tom Morris Park always and it’s a great experience for these young players to be tested occasionally by the senior panel. That will stand to them in a match situation. The training gives us the chance of the occasional 15 on 15 match-ups and it is a learning curve for the younger players, one that can only help them in their development,” added Tom, a vastly experienced football manager whose roles in the past have included a stint as manager of the Tipperary senior footballers.

“This game against Limerick will be a tough test for our boys, especially in the middle of February, in Limerick. We know from last year how difficult it is to win and it will be no different this time around”, added the Newport clubman.

There is a fair sprinkling of experience in the side with seven or eight players back again in the mix from last year’s panel.

Included amongst them are captain Darragh O’Leary (Ardfinnan) and vice-captain Riain Quigley (Moyle Rovers), who made his senior National Football League debut for Tipperary in the away win against Louth recently when coming on as a second half substitute.

Goalkeeper Kuba Beben and Eanna McBride (both JK Bracken’s), Mark O’Meara (Grangemockler/B), AJ Willis (Portroe) and Kevin Grogan (Cahir) also played a part in last year’s all-too-brief, one-game campaign and will welcome the opportunity to put things right this time around.

Added to the panel are a few of last year’s most promising minors also such as Paddy Creedon (Thurles Sarsfields), Sean O’Connor (Clonmel Commercials) and Kyle Shelly (Moycarkey/ Borris).

The backroom team also includes Niall Fitzgerald, Moyle Rovers (coach/ selector), Liam England, Inane Rovers (coach/ selector), Vivienne Glynn (physiotherapist), Paddy Lowry, Upperchurch (S&C coach), Adrian Condon, Ardfinnan (logistics), Tommy Toomey, Arravale Rovers (video analysis), Sean McKeown, Moyle Rovers (statistics), Hugh Coghlan, Moyne (team secretary).

THE TIPPERARY TEAM TO PLAY LIMERICK

Tipperary Under 20 manager Tom McGlinchey has named his starting 15 and it lines out as follows -

1. Kuba Beben - JK Brackens

2. Paul Devlin - Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill

3. Darragh O’Leary (Captain) – Ardfinnan

4. Brian McKeown - Moyle Rovers

5. Mark O’Meara - Grangemockler-Ballyneale

6. Martin Kehoe – Mullinahone

7. Éanna McBride - JK Brackens

8. Kevin Grogan - Cahir

9. AJ Willis – Portroe

10. Conor Ryan - Loughmore-Castleiney

11. Riain Quigley (Vice-Captain) - Moyle Rovers

12. Mark Stokes - Kilsheelan-Kilcash

13. Adam McGrath - Galtee Rovers

14. Seán O’Connor - Clonmel Commercials

15. Kyle Shelly - Moycarkey-Borris