Cork hang on for victory as Tipperary miss out by the narrowest of margins in absorbing thriller in Semple Stadium

National Football League Division Three



Tipperary ................... 0-21



Cork ......................... 3-13



Tipperary scored an incredible twenty one points against Cork in this absorbing league encounter but it was not enough to secure a home victory.

Despite putting in an awesome first half performance Tipperary were overtaken by a Cork team who respon ded magnificently to being three points down at half time.

Cork scraped their way to a one point win with a brace of goalsin the second half from full forward Luke Connolly getting them back into the game .

Cork received a massive boost when Connolly converted a p enalty aftter forty two minutes and he struck again with a superb finish to the corner of the net seven minutes later to give Cork a lead for the first time in the game as Tipperary were punished for losing possession in midfield.



Cork were in a strong position but Tipperary showed tremendous resilience by staying with their opponents to the bitter end and were denied a chance to equalise when the final whistle was blown six minutes into injury time as Tipperary were on the break.

Cork hung on on a night when a shock for Tipperary looked a distinct possibility at half time.



Tipperary were desperately unlucky not to come away with anything from this game but the strength of character shown during this excellent performance will stand to them in the remainder of the campaign.



Tipperary were well worth their three point lead which they held at half time.

They put in a powerful thirty five minutes dominating Cork for most of the half and when Cork responded with an excellent goal after twenty two minutes to force their way back into the game Tipperary showed great character to drive on again and finish the stronger team in the closing stages of the first half.

What a start Tipperary had when Rian Quigley starting his first league game for the county popped over a beautiful score after just seventy seconds.The Moyle Rovers man had a great first half ,setting up Stephen O Brien for the next score and after sixteen minutes O Brien repaid the favour when he delivered a superbly weighted pass for Quigley who scored another stylish score.

Quigley was not the only player to shine on his first league start for Tipperary at Commercials man

Sean O'Connor also took a lovely score from a mark as Tipperary pushed on.

A total of eight Tipperary players scored in the first half with Emmet Moloney scoring a fine brace,Colman Kennedy,Conor Sweeney,Jack Kennedy(two frees and one from play near the end of the first half) and even goalie Evan Comerford got in on the act with a well struck free.

Tipperary scored the first five points of the game and made Corkwait until the ninth minute for their first score.Cork added another but Tipperary resd

ponded with two more to put them seven points to two up.

An eight minute spell of

powerful football from Cork saw them clayws their way back into the game.The goal from Ruairi Deane, who capitalised on a gaping hole in the Tipperary defence, was added to by points from John O Rourke and Cathail O'Mahoney and Cork were level.

Tipp rallied however scoring the next five points and Cork put over the last two points of the half to leve three in it at the break.

Tipperary

Evan Comerford,Alan Campbell,John Meagher,Tadgh Fitzgerald,emmet Moloney,Robbie Kiely,

Bill Maher,Stephen O Brien,Colman Kennedy,Kevin Fahey,Jack Kennedy,Brian ,Rian Quigley,Conor Swseeney,Sean O Connor.

Subs Liam Boland for Colman Kennedy

Liam Fahey for Kevin Fahey

Kevin o Halloran for Rian Quiigley

Jason Lonergan for Sean o connor

Joseph Nyland for Emmet Moloney

Cork

Michael Martin,Sean Power,James Loughrey,Paul Ring,Tomas Clancy,Mattie Tayoor,Cian Kiely,Ian Maguire,Killiann Ohanlon,John O Rourke,Sean White,Brian hartnett,Ruairi Deane,Luke Connolly,Cathail O Mahoney

subs

Ciaran Sheenan for Sean White

Liam O Donovan for Cian Kiely

Colm O callaghan for Cathail O Mahony

Paul Walsh for Sean Powter

https://www.facebook.com/bulmersoriginalirishcider/