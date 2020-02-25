Luke will fly the Irish flag at Moscow in European championships in April

Clonmel’s Luke Kelly will travel to Moscow in April to represent Ireland in the European weightlifting championships.

The Clonmel gym owner won a national title earlier this month when he lifted over the qualifying total for the European championships in the event, which was held at WIT campus in Waterford.

As a result of his achievement the former Annerville Award winner was selected to represent Ireland in Moscow at the European championships, which start on Sunday April 5.

Luke, who set up the Elevate gym with his brother David four years ago, represented his country in a European championship in 2016 and is thrilled to get the chance to do so again.

In 2016 he won the national title for the first time in Dublin and went on to represent Ireland in the European championships held in Norway later that year.

After competing in that event, Luke’s career was interrupted by a serious knee injury.

“I was out for two years with the injury, there seemed to be no end to it, it just went on and on.

“I thought I would never get back to the level I was at in 2016”, said Luke, son of Breda and John Kelly from Ard Gaoithe Drive.

He now has eight weeks of intensive training ahead of him to prepare for Moscow.

“I am delighted that I have managed to get back to such a level that I can represent Ireland again”, said Luke.

At the national championships earlier this month, Luke competed in the minus 96 kilos body weight category.

He won the national title and also lifted in excess of the qualifying total for the European championships, lifting a total of 303 kilos ( 133 in the snatch and 170 in the clean and jerk) to get him over the qualifying total of 301 kilos.

