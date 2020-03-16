Chairman Jonathan Cullen captures the mood of the GAA community with a heart-felt letter to Mid Tipperary clubs

Divisional board chairman Jonathan Cullen has captured the mood of the GAA community with a heart-felt letter to the clubs of Mid Tipperary. Following the outbreak of Convid-19 the Loughmore-Castleiney man wrote to all of the clubs in the division on March 14 outlining how the Gaelic Atheltic Association, as a community organisation, could play a role in helping people to work their way through this crisis. Indeed, Mr Cullen has called of GAA club members to ensure that “nobody is forgotten about or left feeling isolated”.

Mr Cullen's letter reads as follows:

“A cairde,

In light of the current situation we all find ourselves in due to the Coronavirus, I felt it was important to contact the clubs of Mid Tipperary and say that while this is a unprecedented and very serious situation that we are experiencing, if we all do what is being recommended by the HSE and national authorities we can all play our part in getting through this.

“The GAA is a community-based organisation which has always played its part in helping to get through many difficult and challenging situations none more so than the one we now find ourselves in.

“The GAA and more importantly your club is in the majority of cases the main stay of the community and I am encouraging you all to do what you can within your locality to make sure nobody is forgotten about or left feeling isolated over the coming days and weeks.

“While we cannot play our games or train, we can all make an effort to organise such things as grocery collection and delivery, prescription collection or even bringing fuel and firing in.

“Even if people do not want to make face to face contact with elderly members of their community, why not pick up the phone and take five minutes to check in and just have a chat.

“Many of our members and supporters are very concerned and worried and that is why we all need to do what we can to help.

“The most important message in all of this is that while games and training have rightfully been cancelled, they can and will be organised and played again and they are after all only games and in the current climate pail into insignificance.

“So, please, please do observe the current training ban and do keep yourselves, your families and friends safe and healthy.”

Seán Ó Cuileáin

Cathaoirleach

Coiste Thiobraid Árann Meanach”.