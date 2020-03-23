Joy at the weekend as Tipperary lady golfer hits hole-in-one

It’s been a very very slow start to the golfing year throughout Tipperary, firstly with the poor weather and the weekend storms, but now of course because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Golfers are exercising great care and they get out for a few holes, keeping a safe social distance at all times.

There was great joy on the 10th hole in Clonmel on Saturday morning last when lady member Deirdre Hannigan used a gentle driver and jumped for joy when her ball fell into the hole. Congratulations to Deirdre on her hole-in-one, every golfer’s dream.

Choose Your Partner

For a few hours, members could adhere to the Covid-19 protocols and play golf over last weekend. The final of the Choose Your Partner series was held over Friday, Saturday and Sunday in varying but generally good weather for a change.

In a singles stableford the winning score of 28 points was posted by Robbie McGrath which was two better than the field with Andrew Gartlan and Paul McGee both shooting 26 points with Andrew pipping Paul on a countback. The gross went to Jack Alton while Johnny Quinn was the leading qualifier.

Well done to the prizewinners and many congrats to our winner Robbie on a fine performance.

Please note that some weekly winners are yet to receive a prize. They will be contacted in this regard in the coming week.

Aggregate Fourball

Richie Whelan and Paul McGee teamed up to win the aggregate fourball over the weekend with a fine score of 52 points which was two ahead of their nearest rivals who were Dessie Gunne and Kieran Quigley on 50 points.

Open Singles

In last week’s open singles Kevin O’Gorman shot 27 points to win ahead of Sean Hawkins who was a point back in second spot.

This Week’s Fixtures

Monday to Friday: 12 holes singles.

Saturday & Sunday: Paddy Murray Cup Qualifier

LOTTO

As you may be aware by now, the Lotto has been suspended. There will be no Lotto draw until further notice. Members will be notified in advance of the resumption date. Those people who sell tickets weekly / monthly may leave any monies in their possession into the Lotto boxes or into the Office. Those tickets will be included in the next draw. This course of action is necessitated because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Michael Mullane, Lotto Chairman 2020.

Jackpot remains at €7,500 until the next draw!

NEW MEMBERS 2020

Join Clonmel Golf Club now as a fully paid up member up to December 31st, 2020 from €400. Free trial round available prior to joining, by prior arrangement. This offer is open to new members and past members who have not renewed their membership within the last 5 years. GUI & ILGU fees not included. Terms and conditions apply so for full details please contact Aine at the office on 052-6124050 or download an application form from our website www.clonmelgolfclub.com.

LADIES GOLF

Holes in play this week are,1-4, 7-10,12 and 16-18. Last week’s winner of our 12-hole competition was Grace Buckley (29) with 22 points.

A very big congratulations to Deirdre Hannigan who had a hole in one on the 10th last Saturday... (See picture).

Spring league/ and Easter Hamper continues.

Social distancing at all times Ladies. Stay safe.