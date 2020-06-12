Semple Stadium could be in a for a busy season

Many games are likely to be played at Semple when the club and inter county championships kick off

Semple Stadium in Thurles - the GAA's second biggest stadium in the country - could have a very busy season with many inter county games and club clashes likely to be staged there.

When the championships get underway, spectator numbers will be reduced due to social distancing, and Semple Stadium will be in big demand as Boards and councils bid to get as many people into the ground as possible, but adhering to the regulations at the same time.

This means that the bigger stadia in the country will be in big demand and Semple Stadium will be among them.

The Tipperary County Board is likely to commence the club championships as soon as they possibly can - the end of July is the permitted timeframe - and with dual clubs involved in both codes, the challenge will be to get to county final stage as soon as possible. Hosting double headers will be a real challenge in most grounds, considering social distancing, and this is where Semple will come into play. Due to the shortage of officials, the Board will probably have to feature double headers at some stage for the hurling and football championships - there is plenty of room in Semple to ensure the safety of all.

Having been idle since last March, Semple Stadium will welcome the return of Gaelic Games during what could be a very busy season indeed for the management and staff.