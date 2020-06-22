Tipperary GAA Board encourages clubs to view Tuesday's webinar on return to play

Gaelic Games are on the cusp of returning in Tipperary - find out what the requirements are for all clubs and arms of the Association.

The Officers of Tipperary Co Board are encouraging representatives from all Premier County clubs, coaching personnel and inter-county management teams to register and participate this Tuesday night at 8:00pm in a special webinar aimed at return to playing of GAA games.

The Tipperary GAA Webinar event - Covid - Practical Steps for Tipperary Club GAA Officers training session is scheduled for Tuesday June 23 at 8:00pm. The intended audience would be secretaries and club officers of Tipperary GAA adult and juvenile clubs but this is very much open to any club members that may have an interest.

Clubs are have been encouraged to circulate to officers/members within the clubs and to encourage them to link in.

Please note, intending attendees need to register to gain access to event!!

Details

Tuesday June 23 at 8:00pm to 8:45pm

Duration: 45 mins with up to 15 mins Q&A for those who want to engage

Format: Live Webinar using GoToWebinar Interactive Platform

Attendee Requirements: Device (Laptop/PC/Phone/Tablet) with broadband connection Headset/Earphones an advantage but not essential

How to Join – Once registered – You will receive a confirmation.

Please register below via the Register Now Button

Join us for a webinar on Jun 23, 2020 at 8:00 PM BST.

