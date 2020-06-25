MIC & Munster GAA team up on online summer programme for primary teachers

The online programme will have a particular focus on coaching and managing coaching programmes with modules on Gaelic Games coaching at all levels.

Mary Immaculate College (MIC) and Munster GAA have teamed up on a new online summer programme for primary teachers, which will focus on the teaching of Gaelic Games in primary schools. Bookings are now being taken for the online professional development programme, which will run from 1 July to 14 July. The programme, which was initially due to be delivered onsite at MIC Limerick, had to be moved online due to the current COVID-19 restrictions and continuing closure of the College’s Limerick campus.

The programme will develop teachers’ knowledge and skills in the teaching of GAA in primary school and is part of a long-established partnership between MIC and the Munster Council of the GAA in the provision of professional development to teachers.

The online programme will have a particular focus on coaching and managing coaching programmes with modules on Gaelic Games coaching at all levels, the GAA Total Playing Performance (TTP) coaching model, physical literacy and movement, the social context of Gaelic Games in schools and whole-school planning, and effective use of teaching and other resources. The programme will also address issues such as inclusion, curriculum integration, and the role of Gaelic Games as part of a healthy school environment.

Commenting on the programme, Director of Continuing Professional Development at MIC, Dr Cathal de Paor, said, “The programme will be led by Joe Redington, who is responsible for the development of Gaelic Games at MIC, and will include experts from coaching and team management at county level. Dr Richard Bowles, lecturer in the Department of Arts Education and Physical Education at MIC, who has offered several blended summer courses in the past on Gaelic games, will also contribute modules on the 20-hour programme.”