They're ready to throw in the ball again in West Tipp as GAA starts in two weeks

Following the plan set-out by the County Management Committee on last week the West Tipperary GAA has devised its own fixture programme for the resumption of play.

NEW FORMAT FOR MINOR HURLING

The West Board will need to make a change to the format of the Minor B Hurling Championship.

The County Minor Hurling finals are scheduled for weekend September 6 and this does not give us enough time to complete the format decided at the Adjourned Convention.

The new format will be two groups of three teams with the top two teams from each group playing in the semi-finals.

The draw for these groups will take place at a West CCC meeting over the coming days.

The team that finishes bottom of Minor A group and the losing semi- finalist will play the Minor A Shield Final while the two teams that finish bottom of the Minor B groups will contest the Minor B shield final.

Each minor A team will play four games while each Minor B team will playthree games.

JUNIOR FOOTBALL

In Junior A and Junior B Football the competitions are solely a divisional competition with only the winners of each going forward to represent the division in County Semi-Finals.

PROGRAMME OF FIXTURES

Weekend July 18-19 – West Junior A Football Round 1

Tuesday, July 21 – West Junior B Football Round 1

Wednesday, July 22 – West Minor A & B Hurling Round 1

Weekend July 25-26 – West Junior A Hurling Round 1

Tuesday, July 28 – West Junior B Hurling Round 1

Wednesday July 29 – West Minor A & B Hurling Round 2

Weekend August 1-3 – West Junior A Football Round 2

Tuesday August 4 – West Junior B Football Round 2

Wednesday August 5 – West Minor A & B Hurling Round 3

Weekend, August 8-9 – West Junior A Hurling Round 2

Tuesday, August 11 – West Junior B Hurling Round 2

Wednesday, August 12 – West Minor A & B Semi-Finals + West Minor B Shield Final

Weekend August 15-16 – West Junior A Hurling Round 3

Tuesday, August 18 – West Junior B Hurling Round 3

Wednesday, August 18-19 – West Minor A and B Final + West Minor A Shield final

Weekend August 22-23 – West Junior A Football Round 3

Tuesday, August 25 – West Junior B Football Round 3

Weekend August 29-30 – West Junior A & B Hurling Round 4

SEPTEMBER SCHEDULE

The schedule for September will be dependant on how teams are getting on in their respective County Championships at Senior and Intermediate Hurling and Football.

At this point the West Board will have a better handle on when they can re-schedule the U21 Football finals and re-commence the Minor A and B Football competitions.

Once again clubs in Junior A and B football to confirm their participation in these competition.