Who will host the very first Gaelic Games action in Tipperary following lockdown?
FOOTBALL IS BACK
Tipperary captain Conor Sweeney will be one of the first footballers back in action when he lines out for Ballyporeen against Loughmore/Castleiney at Cahir on Friday evening, July 17.
County Tipperary GAA will see their first games taking place on Friday, July 17 when the County Senior Football Championship kicks-off. The honour of hosting the very first game falls to both Cahir and Clonoulty.
At Cahir at 7.30 pm that evening, Loughmore/Castleiney will take on Ballyporeen. Over in West Tipperary, Clonoulty will simultaneously host the meeting of Eire Og Annacarty against Moycarkey/Borris.
Over the first weekend there will be a total of eight senior and eight intermediate football championship games played.
County Senior Football Championship Round 1
FRIDAY, JULY 17
At Cahir at 7.30 pm, Loughmore/ Castleiney v Ballyporeen
At Clonoulty at 7.30 pm, Eire Og Annacarty v Moycarkey/ Borris
SATURDAY, JULY 18
At Dundrum at 7.30 pm, Aherlow v JK Bracken
At Ardfinnan at 7.30 pm, Clonmel Commercials v Cahir
At New Inn at 7.30 pm, Arravale Rovers v Moyle Rovers
SUNDAY, JULY 19
At Cashel at 1 pm, Moyne/ Templetuohy v Ardfinnan
At New Inn at 4.30 pm, Kilsheelan/ Kilcash v Upperchurch/Drombane
At Golden at 2 pm, Killenaule v Galtee Rovers
County Intermediate Football Championship Round 1
SATURDAY, JULY 18
At Killenaule at 7.30 pm, Clonmel Og v Loughmore/Castleiney
At Boherlahan at 7.30 pm, Fethard v Golden/Kilfeacle
At Bansha at 7.30 pm, Fr Sheehy's v Clonoulty/Rossmore
At Borrisoleigh at 7 pm, Kiladangan v Drom/Inch
At Cloneen at 7.30 pm, Mullinahone v Grangemockler/Ballyneale
SUNDAY, JULY 19
At Holycross at 4 pm, Cashel King Cormacs v JK Brackens
At Monroe at 1 pm, Rockwell Rovers v Clonmel Commercials
At Templetuohy at 7 pm, Borrisokane v Moyle Rovers
