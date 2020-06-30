Who will host the very first Gaelic Games action in Tipperary following lockdown?

County Tipperary GAA will see their first games taking place on Friday, July 17 when the County Senior Football Championship kicks-off. The honour of hosting the very first game falls to both Cahir and Clonoulty.

At Cahir at 7.30 pm that evening, Loughmore/Castleiney will take on Ballyporeen. Over in West Tipperary, Clonoulty will simultaneously host the meeting of Eire Og Annacarty against Moycarkey/Borris.

Over the first weekend there will be a total of eight senior and eight intermediate football championship games played.

County Senior Football Championship Round 1

FRIDAY, JULY 17

At Cahir at 7.30 pm, Loughmore/ Castleiney v Ballyporeen

At Clonoulty at 7.30 pm, Eire Og Annacarty v Moycarkey/ Borris

SATURDAY, JULY 18

At Dundrum at 7.30 pm, Aherlow v JK Bracken

At Ardfinnan at 7.30 pm, Clonmel Commercials v Cahir

At New Inn at 7.30 pm, Arravale Rovers v Moyle Rovers

SUNDAY, JULY 19

At Cashel at 1 pm, Moyne/ Templetuohy v Ardfinnan

At New Inn at 4.30 pm, Kilsheelan/ Kilcash v Upperchurch/Drombane

At Golden at 2 pm, Killenaule v Galtee Rovers

County Intermediate Football Championship Round 1

SATURDAY, JULY 18

At Killenaule at 7.30 pm, Clonmel Og v Loughmore/Castleiney

At Boherlahan at 7.30 pm, Fethard v Golden/Kilfeacle

At Bansha at 7.30 pm, Fr Sheehy's v Clonoulty/Rossmore

At Borrisoleigh at 7 pm, Kiladangan v Drom/Inch

At Cloneen at 7.30 pm, Mullinahone v Grangemockler/Ballyneale

SUNDAY, JULY 19

At Holycross at 4 pm, Cashel King Cormacs v JK Brackens

At Monroe at 1 pm, Rockwell Rovers v Clonmel Commercials

At Templetuohy at 7 pm, Borrisokane v Moyle Rovers