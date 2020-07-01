Tipp drawn in group with Galway and Monaghan in All-Ireland ladies football championship
Tipperary ladies football star Aishling Moloney
Tipperary have been drawn in a group with last year's runners-up Galway, and Monaghan, in the round-robin phase of the revised 2020 TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship.
There are four groups, with three teams each.
The four teams topping their respective groups will progress straight to the All-Ireland semi-finals, with the first team in Group 1 facing off against the Group 2 table-toppers, while the Group 3 winners will play the top team in Group 4.
Dublin, Galway, Cork and Mayo – the 2019 semi-finalists – were seeded for the senior draw.
The dates for the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship games will be confirmed in due course.
The following are the four groups in the senior championship -
Group 1: Cork, Cavan, Kerry
Group 2: Galway, Tipperary, Monaghan
Group 3: Dublin, Waterford, Donegal
Group 4: Mayo, Armagh, Tyrone
For more Tipperary sport read Plans made for resumption of juvenile GAA championships
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on