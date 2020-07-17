Tipperary drawn in group with Clare and Dublin in All-Ireland Senior camogie championship
Tipperary's camogie team have been drawn in a group with Clare and Dublin in the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland senior championship
The revised draws for the 2020 Liberty Insurance All-Ireland championships are
Senior championship
Group 1
Cork, Galway, Offaly and Wexford
Group 2
Kilkenny, Limerick, Waterford and Westmeath
Group 3
Clare, Dublin and Tipperary
The winners of groups 1 and 2 will qualify for the semi-finals.
The quarter-finals of the senior championship will see a further draw take place, where the winner of group 3 and the runners-up of groups 1, 2 and 3 will play each other.
Intermediate championship
Group 1
Dublin, Galway, Kildare and Laois
Group 2
Cork, Kerry and Meath
Group 3
Derry, Down and Kilkenny
Group 4
Antrim, Carlow and Tipperary
The winners of each group progress to the semi-finals, with the winner of group 1 playing the winner of group 2, and the winner of group 3 playing the winner of group 4.
A full fixtures schedule for the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Championships will follow in due course, with the inter county season set to begin from October 17.
