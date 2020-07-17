Tipperary drawn in group with Clare and Dublin in All-Ireland Senior camogie championship

The revised draws for the 2020 Liberty Insurance All-Ireland championships are

Senior championship

Group 1

Cork, Galway, Offaly and Wexford

Group 2

Kilkenny, Limerick, Waterford and Westmeath

Group 3

Clare, Dublin and Tipperary

The winners of groups 1 and 2 will qualify for the semi-finals.

The quarter-finals of the senior championship will see a further draw take place, where the winner of group 3 and the runners-up of groups 1, 2 and 3 will play each other.

Intermediate championship

Group 1

Dublin, Galway, Kildare and Laois

Group 2

Cork, Kerry and Meath

Group 3

Derry, Down and Kilkenny

Group 4

Antrim, Carlow and Tipperary

The winners of each group progress to the semi-finals, with the winner of group 1 playing the winner of group 2, and the winner of group 3 playing the winner of group 4.

A full fixtures schedule for the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Championships will follow in due course, with the inter county season set to begin from October 17.

For more Tipperary sport read New format ramps up the pressure in County Senior Football Championship