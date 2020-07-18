Tipperary-based firm and GAA announce new partnership

The GAA has announced a new partnership agreement between Irish recruitment experts, FRS Recruitment and GAAGO, RTÉ and the GAA’s online service for streaming Gaelic games outside of Ireland.

FRS recruitment are located in Parkmore, Roscrea, one of the company’s 10 offices nationwide.

Under this partnership FRS recruitment will sponsor the service over the next three years, with FRS spots featuring before games and during half time, while their branding will feature extensively throughout the app, on live streams and on other GAAGO communications.

The partnership includes the streaming of the GAA club championships and began with last night’s meeting of St. Martins and Oulart The Ballagh from Wexford Park in the Pettitts SuperValu Wexford Senior Hurling Championship.

The partnership will continue through the intercounty hurling and football championships, which are due to begin in October.

Games featured on GAAGO are streamed in high-quality HD and include full commentary, scores and studio programming as broadcast to audiences in Ireland.

GAAGO subscribers can view the games live and on-demand on any internet-enabled device including mobile phones, tablet devices and laptops.

Peter McKenna, GAA Commercial Director and GAAGO board member says “many members of the Irish community across the globe miss the GAA experience when they are away from home.

“That was one of the key reasons behind the establishment of GAAGO – we wanted Gaelic games to be within reach of the Irish diaspora, no matter where they were in the world.

“Working with FRS recruitment, this partnership will remind them that there are also opportunities waiting for them back home. In recent years the GAA itself has benefitted from the likes of Tommy Walsh and others returning to our shores.

“Through this partnership, we hope we can provide a further reminder to the diaspora of what Ireland has to offer, both on and off the pitch.”

In 2020 GAAGO viewers can expect GAA coverage to include All-Ireland championships in both hurling and football, the Bord Gáis Energy Under 20 Hurling championship as well as GAA club games from around the country, and plenty more Gaelic games activity.

