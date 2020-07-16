Tipperary GAA club championships will be 'all the more exciting'

The GAA club championships will operate in a very confined timeframe but that will make them all the more exciting, says Tipperary County GAA secretary Tim Floyd.

The FBD Insurance club county championships in Tipperary begin with a round of senior and intermediate football matches this weekend, and Tim Floyd is hopeful that once the championships have started it will be possible to complete them.

The county senior hurling (including the Seamus O’Riain Cup) and senior football championships will be concluded by the weekend of September 19-20.

The intermediate hurling and football finals will be played the following weekend, September 26-27.

The junior football A and B county finals will take place on the weekend of December 5-6. The county U-21 and minor football finals will be held on the weekend of November 21-22.

The county minor hurling final will be played on the weekend of September 5-6.

Admission to all club matches will be by pre-sold ticket only, with no cash accepted at the turnstiles.

