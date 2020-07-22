TIPPERARY’S FRS RECRUITMENT AND GAA ANNOUNCE NEW GAAGO PARTNERSHIP

Sponsorship will begin with GAA Club Championship in July and will also include Intercounty Hurling and Football

The GAA has announced a new partnership agreement between Irish recruitment experts, FRS recruitment and GAAGO, RTÉ and the GAA’s online service for streaming Gaelic Games outside of Ireland.

FRS recruitment are located in Parkmore, Roscrea one of 10 offices nationwide, while their head office is in Derryvale on the Dublin Road, Roscrea. A 100% Irish business, FRS recruitment is part of the FRS Network – the social enterprise co-operative.

FRS hoping to reach over 3 million Irish viewers abroad as part of their “Ireland is Hiring” initiative which aims to bring home qualified personnel