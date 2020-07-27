Tipperary people urged to support Hurling for Cancer Research fundraiser

Due to Covid-19, Hurling For Cancer Research, the annual charity hurling match between a host of racing, GAA, sports stars and television personalities, is going virtual for 2020.

Instead of Jim Bolger’s and Davy Russell’s teams lining-out in St Conleth’s Park in Newbridge on Tuesday, August 11, a host of stars will take part in a virtual hurling skills challenge to raise much-needed funds for the Irish Cancer Society’s cancer research.

Those taking part in the virtual hurling skills challenge include Frankie Dettori, Davy Russell, Lee Chin, Richie Hogan, Ursula Jacob, Marty Morrissey, Ruby Walsh, AP McCoy, Miriam O’Callaghan, Ger Lyons, Shane Foley, Willie Mullins, Danny Mullins, Paul McGrath, Ashling Thompson, Tommy Walsh and Cian Boland.

Everyone’s hurling challenges will be shared on social media.

Those participating in the challenge are asked to donate what would have been the match ticket price of €10 to the Irish Cancer Society to help the charity continue their vital work to improve the lives of those affected by cancer.

The challenge is for everyone and getting involved and showing your support for cancer patients and their families may be done by making a donation via www.justgiving.com/hurlingforcancer; sharing your skill on Instagram or Twitter, tagging Hurling For Cancer and Irish Cancer Society (@Hurling4cancer and @irishcancerSoc on Twitter and @hurling4cancer and @irishcancersociety on Instagram) with the hashtag #hurlingforcancer.

People may also nominate three friends to take on the challenge and show their hurling skill.

If showing your skills online isn’t your thing, you can still support Hurling For Cancer Research and pick up some rare memorabilia and experiences via a dedicated online auction.

The full list of auction items is now available to view at www.galabid.com/hurlingforcancer and closes on Tuesday August 11 at 6:30pm, on what should have been throw-in time for the 2020 renewal.

Cúl Sliotars have partnered with Hurling For Cancer Research to produce a limited edition sliotar featuring the signatures of sporting legends including Niall Quinn, Sonia O'Sullivan, Shane Lowry, Frankie Dettori, Paul McGrath and Padraig Harrington, as well as some broadcasting heavyweights including Miriam O'Callaghan, Micheál O'Muircheartaigh and Anne Doyle.

Only 500 Cúl Sliotars are available to purchase for €25 at www.galabid.com/hurlingforcancer

