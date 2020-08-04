Tipperary football star Aisling McCarthy to return to Australia

Tipperary Gaelic football star Aisling McCarthy is to return to Australia after agreeing a two-year deal with AFL Women's outfit the West Coast Eagles.

She returned to her Cahir home in March following a six-month stint in Melbourne, where she played with Western Bulldogs.

She went into a self-imposed two-week isolation at her home but had been looking forward to leading Tipperary into the senior inter-county campaign after their intermediate All-Ireland success last year.

Aisling McCarthy has committed to play in the group stages of the All-Ireland championship with Tipp, which run up to October, and could remain if they progress into the knockout stages.

The 24 year-old will travel to Australia for the Eagles’ pre-season, which starts on November 4, and where she will link up with Mayo sisters Grace and Niamh Kelly.

This is the first time an Irishwoman has moved from one Aussie Rules club to another.

For more Tipperary sport read Clerihan GAA player receives the all clear after Covid-19 test