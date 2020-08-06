PREVIEW: Long-awaited Tipperary county senior camogie championship gets underway

This weekend sees the start of the eagerly-awaited 2020 county senior camogie championship.

There are two groups of four teams, each vying to be crowned county champions. Group 1 consists of Nenagh, Annacarty, Clonoulty and Drom-Inch. Toomevara, Silvermines, Cashel and Burgess/Duharra make up group 2.

Teams will do battle for the next three weekends before all eight teams will contest four quarter finals on Friday August 28.

The results of the opening three group games will determine where each club finishes in the group and their opposition in the quarter final, with 1st place in group 1 playing 4th place in group 2 and 2nd place in group 1 paired against 3rd place in group 2.

The winners of each group will also have the added advantage of a home quarter final. In a novel idea by the fixtures committee, the four runners-up of the quarter finals will contest two league semi-finals.

This means all eight teams are guaranteed at least five matches each, which is brilliant for players and supporters alike.

Only a few short months ago we wondered would there be any championship this year. Now we are only days away from what will hopefully be one of the most keenly contested championships in years.

Senior Championship

First Round Friday August 7 at 7.15pm.

First named team at home.

Nenagh V Annacarty

Clonoulty V Drom-Inch

Toomevara V Silvermines

Cashel V Burgess/ Duharra.

Intermediate Championship

Newport/Ballinahinch v Borrisoleigh in Newport at 7.15pm Friday, August 7.

Shannon Rovers v Thurles Sarsfields in Ballinderry at 7.15pm, Saturday, August 8.

Junior A championship

Cahir v Ballina in Cahir GAA, 11am Sunday August 9.

Moneygall v Holycross

Drom v Knockavilla in The Ragg GAA, 11am, Sunday August 9.

Boherlahan v Fethard in Boherlahan, 11am Sunday August 9.

Junior B

Moycarkey v Silvermines in Littleton at 7.30pm August 9.

Carrick Swan v Templemore in The Green, Carrick, 7.15pm, August 9.

Moyle Rovers v Brian Borus in Monroe, August 9 Time tbc.

Gortnahoe v St Cronan’s in Gortnahoe on August 16 at 7pm.

Roisin Howard stars for Cahir

Junior A Championship round 1

Holycross 1-13 Cahir 2-10

Holycross started this game well, leading 1-6 to 1-2 at halftime. An opportunistic goal from a free by Lorna O’Dwyer was cancelled out by an important Cahir goal before half-time.

Holycross were in fact five up when Cahir were reduced to 14 players but this rallied Cahir, who were two points up with a few minutes remaining. Two late Lorna O’Dwyer scores secured the draw. Roisin Howard notched 1-7 in this game for Cahir.

Cahir: Orla NcIniry, Kirsty Arbuckle, Aoife Casey, Orla Cashman, Emma Buckley, Laura Dillon, Eileen Flannery, Aoife Corcoran, Grainne Quirke, Aoife O’Donnell, Roisin Howard, Anna Downey, Claire O’Donnell, Carol Casey, Shauna O’Donnell.

Subs used: Aoife Cashman, Roisin Kiely, Niamh Costigan.

Holycross: Siobhan Ryan, Kate Dwan, Sarah Gleeson, Gemma O’Dwyer, Pamela Morris, Linda Fanning, Anna Gavin, Aisling Slattery, Caoimhe Doyle, Julie Brennan, Lorna O’Dwyer, Katie Ryan, Fiona Shortt, Srah Ryan, Claire Stakelum.

Sub used: Elaine Brennan.