Clonakenny get the better of Sean Treacys in county senior hurling championship

Clonakenny 2-22 Sean Treacys 2-16

In a highly entertaining game, Clonakenny came from behind to defeat 14-man Sean Treacys by six points at Templederry last Sunday evening.

The game was full of good fast hurling, great scores and great saves and produced many twists and turns but the real turning point came in the 40th minute when Sean Treacys lost corner back William Mackey to a red card following an off-the-ball incident.

Sean Treacys led 2-12 to 1-14 at that stage and it was also a stage in which they looked like winning after coming from behind in the first half.

However they needed the excellent goalkeeping of Shane Stapleton to keep them in the game, as he made two outstanding saves in the first half.

Although the sending-off was crucial Clonakenny were probably the better all-round team and in the final 20 minutes they outscored last year’s county intermediate champions 1-8 to 0-4, with Kian O’Dwyer unerring from frees as he produced a tally of 0-14 (10 frees) in a man of the match performance.

Midfielder John Joe Ryan was a close second, covering every inch of the field while adding two points to his evening’s work.

Clonakenny had the better of the exchanges in the opening quarter and Nicky Ryan’s goal in the fifth minute put them 1-2 to 0-1 in front.

The lead increased to 1-5 to 0-3 in the 13th minute when Kian O’Dwyer scored a point after his point-blank shot was tipped over the bar by Shane Stapleton.

However Sean Treacys began to steady the ship. Brilliant hurling by Seanie Ryan at centre back, plus the all-round work of Sean Hickey at centrefield laid the foundation for their forwards to pay dividends and none better than Patrick Carey to exploit any weakness in the Clonakenny defence. Brian Carey was equally prolific and his goal in the 16th minute brought the West men back into the game.

After Kian O’Dwyer made it 1-9 to 1-6 in the 24th minute, the Treacys boys hit three points on the trot through Patrick Carey, Daragh Kennedy and Brian Carey to level.

In the 29th minute Patrick Carey had Treacy’s second goal after confusion in the Clonakenny defence. Sean Treacys continued to bombard the Clonakenny goal and approaching half time Jody Ryan had to settle for a point (with a goal at his mercy) to send his men four clear at the interval, 2-10 to 1-9.

Within a minute of the restart Clonakenny had reduced the deficit to two with points from Kian O’Dwyer (free) and Nicky Ryan before Jody Ryan (hampered by a leg injury) had to settle for another point when a goal chance was on offer.

Tthe Clonakenny forward line outscored Treacys 0-3 to 0-1 over the next eight minutes. Then Sean Treacys received a further setback due to Mackey’s exit.

However the numerical disadvantage didn’t hinder Sean Treacys as they moved three clear thanks to two Patrick Carey frees. But by the 54th minute Clonakenny had come level 1-17 to 2-14 after Kian O’Dwyer rattled three quick points, the last two from placed balls.

Despite the best efforts of Seanie Ryan for Treacys, it was one-way traffic now in terms of scores as Clonakenny tacked on more with Mathew Sullivan’s 58th minute goal helping his team to a four point lead, 2-18 to 2-14.

Further points by John Joe Ryan and Nicky Ryan either side of another Stapleton save increased daylight between the teams and by then Clonakenny were pretty much focused on their final group game this weekend against Mullinahone, a must-win game for either side.

Clonakenny: Walter Byrne, Alexi Harty, Diarmuid Ryan, Tom Carroll; Donie Creed, Willie Ryan, Delacy Byrne; John Joe Ryan 0-2, Jonathon Cody 0-1; Kian O’Dwyer 0-14 (10 frees), Nicky Ryan 1-3, Matthew Sullivan 1-1; Bobby Bergin, Peadar Byrne, Michael John Carroll 0-1.

Sean Treacys: Shane Stapleton, Willie Mackey, Michael Feehan, Emmett Ryan; Andy O’Brien, Seanie Ryan, Tom Hickey; Sean Hickey 0-1, Patrick Deegan; Christy Egan, Jody Ryan 0-2, Brian Carey 1-1; Paul Nolan 0-1, Patrick Carey 1-9 (0-4 frees, 0-2 65s), Darragh Kennedy 0-2.

Referee: Tom McGrath, Loughmore Castleiney.

For more from the Tipperary county senior hurling championship see Champions Borris-Ileigh enjoy comfortable victory against Burgess