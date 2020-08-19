Brendan Cummins to participate in the All-Ireland Poc Fada

"Given all of the difficulties we have experienced with staging events this year because of the pandemic, it is uplifting to see that the significant 60th anniversary staging of An Poc Fada is in the calendar with an invitational field of talent assembled." - GAA President John Horan.

The 2020 M. Donnelly GAA All-Ireland Poc Fada Finals has been officially launched by Uachtarán

Chumann Lúthchleas Gael, John Horan and in Co. Louth.



This is a very special year for a number of reasons. Firstly, this year’s competition is an

invitational event seeing recent competitors return to the mountain in what promises to be

a highly competitive field.

Also, it marks 60 years since the first event which saw six Under

16 boys compete. This year also sees us celebrate one of the longest running GAA

sponsorships. Martin Donnelly has been sponsoring GAA Poc Fada for 25 years through his

MD myclubshop.ie brand- A fantastic contribution that has sustained this competition

throughout so many years.



The unique Gaelic Games contest promises to be a great day of sport. Speaking at today’s

launch Uachtarán CLG John Horan said: "Given all of the difficulties we have experienced

with staging events this year because of the pandemic, it is uplifting to see that the

significant 60th anniversary staging of An Poc Fada is in the calendar with an invitational

field of talent assembled. There is great credit due to the organising committee who over

the last number of years have succeeded in greatly reviving the interest in an event which

has its roots so deep in our history and consistently draws some of the best of our players to

the fabled Annaverna mountain range. Martin Donnelly deserves our thanks for his long

standing commitment to supporting this competition and I wish all involved a safe and

successful and enjoyable day on the mountain course."



Speaking about this year’s Finals Ard Stiúrthóir an Cumann Camógaíochta Sinéad McNulty

said: “It’s fantastic to see the All-Ireland Poc Fada Finals proceed once more this year in

what is always an exciting day in the Camogie calendar. I am particularly enthused to see

such a star-studded field taking part on what should be a fantastic occasion in the Cooley

Mountains.”



Defending senior hurling champion Cillian Kiely (Uíbh Fhailí) puts his crown on the line

against a high calibre field that includes his brother Cathal and nine time Poc Fada champion

Brendan Cummins.

The Kielys finished in 1 st and 2 nd place last year with Cillian finishing with

one less poc than his younger sibling, Cathal.

Galway's Catríona Daly will be aiming to defend her title in a high calibre field that includes

former champions Aoife Murray (Cork), Lyndsey Condell (Carlow), Susan Earner (Galway).

Unfortunately, due to Covid 19 restrictions that have been in place in the months leading up

to the event, there is no Under 16 competitions this year.

The M. Donnelly GAA All-Ireland Final proceedings will get under way at 11am on Annaverna

Mountain, Ravensdale, Co. Louth on Saturday, September 5th.

Senior Hurling

Playing Order

i. AON - TBC

ii. Colin Ryan – Limerick

iii. Brendan Cummins - Tipperary

iv. Cathal Kiely – Offaly

v. Darren Geoghegan - Louth

vi. Ronan Taafe – Clare

vii. Tadhg Haran – Galway

viii. Gareth Johnson – Down

ix. Paddy Mc Killian – Tyrone

x. Sean Nugent – Galway

xi. Callum Quirke – Wexford

xii. Cillian Kiely – Offaly (2019 Champion)

Senior Camogie

Playing Order

i. Aideen Lyons - Galway

ii. Louise Dougan - Derry

iii. Martina McMahon - Limerick

iv. Abbye Donnelly - Meath

v. Molly Lynch - Cork

vi. Lyndsey Condell - Carlow

vii. Sarah Healy - Galway

viii. Aoife Murray - Cork

ix. Susan Earner - Galway

x. Catriona Daly Galway (2019 Champion)