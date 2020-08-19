Brendan Cummins to participate in the All-Ireland Poc Fada
Brendan Cummins is chasing his tenth Poc Fada title.
The 2020 M. Donnelly GAA All-Ireland Poc Fada Finals has been officially launched by Uachtarán
Chumann Lúthchleas Gael, John Horan and in Co. Louth.
This is a very special year for a number of reasons. Firstly, this year’s competition is an
invitational event seeing recent competitors return to the mountain in what promises to be
a highly competitive field.
Also, it marks 60 years since the first event which saw six Under
16 boys compete. This year also sees us celebrate one of the longest running GAA
sponsorships. Martin Donnelly has been sponsoring GAA Poc Fada for 25 years through his
MD myclubshop.ie brand- A fantastic contribution that has sustained this competition
throughout so many years.
The unique Gaelic Games contest promises to be a great day of sport. Speaking at today’s
launch Uachtarán CLG John Horan said: "Given all of the difficulties we have experienced
with staging events this year because of the pandemic, it is uplifting to see that the
significant 60th anniversary staging of An Poc Fada is in the calendar with an invitational
field of talent assembled. There is great credit due to the organising committee who over
the last number of years have succeeded in greatly reviving the interest in an event which
has its roots so deep in our history and consistently draws some of the best of our players to
the fabled Annaverna mountain range. Martin Donnelly deserves our thanks for his long
standing commitment to supporting this competition and I wish all involved a safe and
successful and enjoyable day on the mountain course."
Speaking about this year’s Finals Ard Stiúrthóir an Cumann Camógaíochta Sinéad McNulty
said: “It’s fantastic to see the All-Ireland Poc Fada Finals proceed once more this year in
what is always an exciting day in the Camogie calendar. I am particularly enthused to see
such a star-studded field taking part on what should be a fantastic occasion in the Cooley
Mountains.”
Defending senior hurling champion Cillian Kiely (Uíbh Fhailí) puts his crown on the line
against a high calibre field that includes his brother Cathal and nine time Poc Fada champion
Brendan Cummins.
The Kielys finished in 1 st and 2 nd place last year with Cillian finishing with
one less poc than his younger sibling, Cathal.
Galway's Catríona Daly will be aiming to defend her title in a high calibre field that includes
former champions Aoife Murray (Cork), Lyndsey Condell (Carlow), Susan Earner (Galway).
Unfortunately, due to Covid 19 restrictions that have been in place in the months leading up
to the event, there is no Under 16 competitions this year.
The M. Donnelly GAA All-Ireland Final proceedings will get under way at 11am on Annaverna
Mountain, Ravensdale, Co. Louth on Saturday, September 5th.
Senior Hurling
Playing Order
i. AON - TBC
ii. Colin Ryan – Limerick
iii. Brendan Cummins - Tipperary
iv. Cathal Kiely – Offaly
v. Darren Geoghegan - Louth
vi. Ronan Taafe – Clare
vii. Tadhg Haran – Galway
viii. Gareth Johnson – Down
ix. Paddy Mc Killian – Tyrone
x. Sean Nugent – Galway
xi. Callum Quirke – Wexford
xii. Cillian Kiely – Offaly (2019 Champion)
Senior Camogie
Playing Order
i. Aideen Lyons - Galway
ii. Louise Dougan - Derry
iii. Martina McMahon - Limerick
iv. Abbye Donnelly - Meath
v. Molly Lynch - Cork
vi. Lyndsey Condell - Carlow
vii. Sarah Healy - Galway
viii. Aoife Murray - Cork
ix. Susan Earner - Galway
x. Catriona Daly Galway (2019 Champion)
