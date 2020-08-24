Draws made for Tipperary senior and intermediate football championship semi-finals

Holders Clonmel Commercials will face Kilsheelan Kilcash in the semi-finals of the FBD Insurance Tipperary county senior football championship.

Moyle Rovers will play Loughmore/Castleiney in the other semi-final.

In the senior relegation semi-finals Aherlow will take on Ardfinnan, while Eire Og Annacarty/Donohill have been drawn against Galtee Rovers.

In the county intermediate football championship semi-finals Rockwell Rovers will play Moyle Rovers, while Fethard will meet Grangemockler/Ballyneale.

In the intermediate football relegation semi-finals Cashel King Cormacs will face the losers of Golden/Kilfeacle v. Fr. Sheehys, while Kiladangan will take on Borrisokane.

Those matches are scheduled for the weekend of September 6, although this has yet to be confirmed.

