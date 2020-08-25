Warning that Tipperary GAA club championships may not be completed

The CCC (competitions control committee) of the Tipperary GAA board has expressed concern that the county’s club championships may not be completed, because of the large attendances at matches.

“The county CCC has taken note of a large number of attendances at games, when due to government and HSE guidelines there should be zero attendance with the exception of teams, press and stewards”, according to a CCC statement issued this week.

“We would request that clubs impress strongly on their followers to please follow the guidelines laid down.

“The CCC has become quite worried that our competitions may not conclude if this continues”, the statement added.

All sporting events are taking place behind closed doors under measures announced by the Government last week, as part of a renewed effort to combat the spread of Covid-19.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed that a decision had been taken to ban all spectators from sporting events until September 13 at the earliest.

