Race meeting at Tipperary has been cancelled

The horse racing meeting scheduled for Tipperary today, Thursday, has been cancelled.

Following an inspection this morning, the track remains unfit for racing and with an adverse weather forecast the meeting has been cancelled.

The course is waterlogged in places, following heavy rain for the past few weeks.

The Group Three Fairyhouse Stakes was to have been the feature race on the card.

