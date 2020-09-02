International rugby player Dorothy Wall launches Tipperary Mini Marathon Women’s Virtual 10k

Above: At the launch of the Tipperary Women's Mini Marathon Virtual 10k were, front, centre, Dorothy Wall. Back, Billy Purcell, Tipperary Athletics; Aine Roche, Valerie Connolly and Isabel Cambie, Tipperary Sports Partnership

The Tipperary Mini Marathon Women’s Virtual 10k will take place over the weekend of September 26-27, during European Week of Sport.

Irish international women's rugby player Dorothy Wall took time out from training to launch this year’s event in her home town Fethard.

The mini marathon provides an opportunity for women to participate in a female-only event and is open to walkers, joggers and runners of all abilities over the age of 18.

The event is supported by Sport Ireland’s Women in Sport Programme and is part of the #20x20 campaign, which aims to increase female participation in sport.

This year’s mini marathon will be a free virtual event, which will allow participants to pick their own 10k route and their own start time to complete the event on either Saturday or Sunday, September 26-27.

Participants can run on their own or with small groups, adhering to the HSE guidelines. Registration can be completed on www.tippminimarathon.ie

In order to receive their event medallion and souvenir, participants will be asked to submit their name and completed time to Tipperary Sports Partnership.

Following their completion of the event participants will be in with a chance of winning a spot prize when they submit a photo, either by email to info@tipperarysports.ie or via Tipperary Sports Parnership’s social media platforms.

Dorothy Wall says “many things have changed during the current pandemic and it is important for us all to stay active and to remember the 20x20 campaign and its aim, which is 20% more female participation, media coverage and attendance at women's sports in 2020.

“It is excellent to see the Tipperary Women's Mini Marathon being held this year and being delivered virtually. It is innovative and sets an example for all women's sporting events and supports women to be active”.

Valerie Connolly, sports Co-ordinator for Tipperary Sports Partnership stated that even though this year’s event is virtual, it still provides a great opportunity for participants to raise funds for their own local charities.

There is a charitable donation of €200 to the largest group raising funds for charitable causes. All participants will receive a race medallion and souvenir once they register online and complete their 10k.

Isabel Cambie, chairperson of Tipperary Sports Partnership says “this is a unique opportunity for women to take part in the Tipperary Mini Marathon on their chosen 10k route, either by themselves or with friends.

“We look forward to receiving photos and messages through social media, showing us how women are engaging in the event across Tipperary and beyond.

“There will be spot prizes for those who tag us and share their photos. We encourage everyone taking part to adhere to the HSE guidelines to keep everyone safe”.

For more Tipperary sport read Jockey Hollie Doyle makes history