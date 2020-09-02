Replacement Flat meeting scheduled for Tipperary Racecourse

Following the cancellation of the Tipperary meeting scheduled for Thursday, August 27 due to a waterlogged course, Horse Racing Ireland has announced that a replacement Flat meeting will be held at the same venue on Tuesday, September 15.

This meeting will close for entries by 12 noon on Thursday, September 10, with declarations to run to be made by 10am on Sunday, September 13.

A full programme of races will be published in due course.

