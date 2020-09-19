Tipp Intermediate Camogie Final Preview: Sars' and Shannon Rovers to do battle

Thurles Sarsfields v Shannon Rovers - Sunday next @3.30pm

Will it be third time lucky for Thurles Sarsfields as they bid to capture this Sunday’s Intermediate county title or can the 2019 Junior A champions Shannon Rovers clinch the crown?



In 2018 Thurles Sarsfields were beaten by Cashel in a replay while last year Toomevara denied them in the final.

According to manager Lenny Philips, the Thurles side put the 2019 ‘defeat to bed, in a meeting in December’ and all the focus now is putting in a performance on Sunday.



Led by inspirational captain Karen Kennedy at centre back they have been in devastating form to date putting up massive scores in the group games.

Topping the group unbeaten with wins over Shannon Rovers, Kilruane, Borrisoleigh and Newport meant that Thules Sarsfields qualified straight for a final while 2nd and 3rd met in a semi-final.



Shannon Rovers had a hard earned win in the semi-final over near neighbours Kilruane on Saturday. In a very low scoring encounter Shannon Rovers won by the smallest margin, 7 points to 6. Shannon Rovers were dealt a huge blow when talented forward and captain Aoife McLoughney suffered a knee injury in an early group game and she continues to be in a race against time to be fit for Sunday’s final.



To date in all their games Shannon Rovers have certainly given the Thurles girls their toughest battle. Thurles eventually pulling away to win by 5 points 2.16 to 1.14 in the beginning of August.



Former Tipperary minor goalkeeper Aine Slattery is a key player for Shannon Rovers and she will need to be at her best to stop Thurles Sarsfields’ array of goal scorers.



Sarah Stakelum, Sarah McKevitt, Karen Bohan and Roisin Corbett all found the net in their group victories. For Shannon Rovers, Gillian McKenna has been in great form up front and the Thurles defence will be looking to keep a keen eye on her. Laura Leenane is another scoring forward in the Shannon Rovers attack and they will need both forwards in excellent form on Sunday particularly in the absence of the injured Aoife McLoughney.



Tipperary Intermediate vice-captain and club stalwart Sabrina Larkin will lead the Rovers defence at centre back.

Manager Vincent McKenna has, in previous games, deployed Sabrina into attack if needed and could look to do so again on Sunday. Sabrina is a big game player and expect a massive performance from her in the final.



Thurles Sarsfields look to have a greater depth of talent in their side with sisters Andrea, Nicole and Laura Loughnane and Emma Carey also in the starting fifteen. On paper and on results to date they will go into Sunday’s final as favourites.

However finals can take on a life of their own and Shannon Rovers have shown great character to reach this stage with a relatively young side who only captured the Junior A title 12 months ago. They have plenty of players who can cause trouble for Thurles on Sunday but the feeling is that if Aoife McLoughney is unavailable through injury it will be a bridge too far for the North Tipp outfit.