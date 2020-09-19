A fine Drom-Inch side retain the county senior camogie title

Drom-Inch 1-13

Clonoulty 0-9

Champions Drom-Inch produced an impressive third quarter showing to steer them on course to retain the Bernie O'Dowd Cup in the Tipperary senior camogie final at The Ragg this afternoon as they gunned down challengers Clonoulty Rossmore.

Playing into the teeth of the breeze in the first half, Drom-Inch were to the fore with scores from Dee Dunne, Eimear McGrath(3) and a super effort from Niamh Treacy leaving them level on score with Clonoulty Rossmore, for whom Cait Devane bagged all five points from placed balls.

Indeed, it was lack of scoring options which proved Clonoulty's downfall, though they could easily have had a 26th minute goal but for the brilliance of Caoimh Burke who saved from Casey Hennessy after she had caught a high ball, turned and struck for the net.

Clonoulty sent returning Tipp star Sarah Fryday into the fray early inthe second half with the sides tied at 0-6 each, but it was Drom-Inch who got their run going and points from Eimear McGrath, a goal from Niamh Treacy, and further points from McGrath again and Dee Dunne, left Clonoulty in deep trouble.

The deficit was to extend to eight points when Mairead Eviston and Eimear McGrath added more points, but Cait Devane rallied with scores after the water break to give her side some consolation. They needed more than the three points she added though - a goal would have given them a big boost, but unfortunately for them, it was not to happen. The Drom-Inch side showed their experience as they closed the door on so many occasions and they went on to make history by retaining the title for the first time.