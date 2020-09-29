Clonoulty Rossmore made it five west senior hurling titles in a row

Clonoulty Rossmore 1-31

Eire Og Annacarty 4-12

Clonoulty Rossmore claimed a fifth Tipperary Co-Op West Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship title in a row following a comfortable victory over Eire Og Annacarty Donohill in Cappawhite on Sunday.

The first half had been a fairly even affair for the most but Cathal Bourke’s well taken goal just before half time was followed by a flutter of points from the defending champions and this gave them a half time cushion which they never looked like surrendering as the second half progressed.

The game set a new record becoming the highest scoring west final on record which was previously held by the 2013 final between the same sides.

The early exchanges belonged to Eire Og. Aidan Griffin pointed from a placed ball and finished off a good Eire Og move to the net either side of a Cathal Bourke point. All inside the opening three minutes. Clonoulty Rossmore soon reduced the deficit with points from Conor Hammersley, Timmy Hammersley, Cathal Bourke and Michael Ryan (W). Kevin Fox operating in the half forward line was a threat going forward as he added Eire Og’ second point. Clonoulty Rossmore were coming far more into the game and creating a lot of space especially with Timmy Hammersley ghosting out the field. Points from Thomas Butler, Aidan White and Timmy Hammersley had Clonoulty Rossmore three points to the good at the first water break, 0-8 to 1-2.

A goal from Donal O’Dwyer levelled the game for a fourth time in the twentieth minute.

Clonoulty Rossmore’s movement continued to case problems and with Timmy Hammersley on form from play and placed balls they went three points up.

Points from Ronan O’Brien and Aidan Griffin (free) kept the minimum between the sides but it was as close as Eire Og would get.

The turning point of the game came just before half time. Thomas Butler caught Declan O’Dwyer’s puckout before laying off to Cathal Bourke and sent an unstoppable shot past Jamie O’Dwyer. The latter had earlier saved from Conor Hammersley but had no chance with Bourke’s effort. While it looked as the goal might be the difference at the break, Clonoulty Rossmore had other ideas and added further points from Timmy Hammersley (2), Sean O’Connor and James Hammersley. Aidan Griffin ended Eire Og’s drought with a pointed free before Fergal Horgan’s half time whistle. Clonoulty Rossmore ahead at the break 1-15 to 2-5.

Points from Thomas Butler and Timmy Hammersley (2) increased Clonoulty Rossmore’s advantage on the resumption. While Kevin Fox opened Eire Og’s second half account, Clonoulty Rossmore continued to increase their advantage. Michael Ryan W, Aidan White and Conor Hammersley all added points. Josh Quinn made an impact on his introduction and added a point while Conor O’Brien pointed along range free. A further Donal O’Dwyer point saw then points between the sides at the water break 1-22 to 2-9.

The substitutes continued to have an impact on both sides with Jack Ryan opening his account while Cian Mooney goaled and Dinny Crosse pointed at the far side. With nine points in it, Eire Og made some what of a comeback. Conor O’Brien saw his twenty one yard free saved on the line but a minute later when Donal O’Dwyer was fouled, Fergal Horgan signalled a penalty- Tom Fox sent the sliotar passed Declan O’Dwyer. Cathal Bourke pointed but Eire Og continued to look for goal and were unlucky maybe not to get in for another one. When Donal O’Dwyer pointed a free as injury time approached there was six point between the sides but Clonoulty Rossmore added handsomely to the score board to run out winners 1-31 to 4-12.



