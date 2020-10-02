Juniors and minors take centre stage in South Tipperary GAA this weekend
SOUTH TIPPERARY GAA FIXTURES
Saturday, October 3
Clonmel Oil South Tipp Junior A Football Championship 2020 Round 4
Ardfinnan 17:30 Newcastle V Ballylooby/Castlegrace Referee: Cathal Boyle (Unconfirmed)
Martins Fruit & Veg South Tipp Intermediate Hurling Championship 2020 Semi Final
Cahir 17:00 Moyle Rovers V Carrick Davins Referee: Paddy Ivors
Clonmel Oil South Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship 2020 Semi-final
Monroe 16:30 St Mary's V Killenaule (E.T. if Necessary) Referee: Sean Lonergan
Sunday, October 4
Clonmel Oil 2020 South Tipp Minor B Football Championship Group A Round 3
Ned Hall Park 16:00 Ballingarry V Knockmealdown Gaels Referee: Luke Foran
Clonmel Oil South Tipp Junior B Football Championship 2020 Round 5
Ardfinnan 12:00 Kilsheelan-Kilcash V Ballyporeen
Monroe 12:00 Clonmel Commercials V Clonmel Óg Referee: John Flynn
Tuesday, October 6
Sureprint 2020 South Tipp Minor A Football Knockout Semi Final
Duneske (Cahir) 20:00 Grangemockler Ballyneale V Cahir (E.T. if Necessary) Referee: Patrick Fennelly (Unconfirmed)
Saturday, October 10
Clonmel Oil South Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship 2020 Final
16:00 Carrick Swan V Killenaule or St Mary's (E.T. if Necessary)
Sunday, October 11
John Quirke Jewellers South Tipperary Junior A Hurling Championship 2020 Final
Clonmel Sportsfield 14:00 Carrick Swan V Grangemockler Ballyneale (E.T. if Necessary) Referee: Paul Guinan
