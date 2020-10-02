Juniors and minors take centre stage in South Tipperary GAA this weekend

SOUTH TIPPERARY GAA FIXTURES

Saturday, October 3

Clonmel Oil South Tipp Junior A Football Championship 2020 Round 4

Ardfinnan 17:30 Newcastle V Ballylooby/Castlegrace Referee: Cathal Boyle (Unconfirmed)

Martins Fruit & Veg South Tipp Intermediate Hurling Championship 2020 Semi Final

Cahir 17:00 Moyle Rovers V Carrick Davins Referee: Paddy Ivors

Clonmel Oil South Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship 2020 Semi-final

Monroe 16:30 St Mary's V Killenaule (E.T. if Necessary) Referee: Sean Lonergan

 

Sunday, October 4

Clonmel Oil 2020 South Tipp Minor B Football Championship Group A Round 3

Ned Hall Park 16:00 Ballingarry V Knockmealdown Gaels Referee: Luke Foran

Clonmel Oil South Tipp Junior B Football Championship 2020 Round 5

Ardfinnan 12:00 Kilsheelan-Kilcash V Ballyporeen

Monroe 12:00 Clonmel Commercials V Clonmel Óg Referee: John Flynn

 

Tuesday, October 6

Sureprint 2020 South Tipp Minor A Football Knockout Semi Final

Duneske (Cahir) 20:00 Grangemockler Ballyneale V Cahir (E.T. if Necessary) Referee: Patrick Fennelly (Unconfirmed)

 

Saturday, October 10

Clonmel Oil South Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship 2020 Final

16:00 Carrick Swan V Killenaule or St Mary's (E.T. if Necessary)

Sunday, October 11

John Quirke Jewellers South Tipperary Junior A Hurling Championship 2020 Final

Clonmel Sportsfield 14:00 Carrick Swan V Grangemockler Ballyneale (E.T. if Necessary) Referee: Paul Guinan