Tipp football manager David Power names his panel for the season

Their campaign recommences on Sunday next when they tackle Offaly in Semple Stadium.
Tipperary senior football Manager David Power has named his panel for the up-coming Allianz National Football league games, starting with Offaly on Sunday next in Semple Stadium.
The panel resumed training in September and are in good shape as they ready themselves for the closing stages of the league and the championship campaign.
The panel is:
Colm O'Shaughnessy - Ardfinnan
Gavin Whelan - Ardfinnan
Steven O'Brien - Ballina
Conor Sweeney - (Capt.) - Ballyporeen
Philip Austin - Borrisokane
Liam Casey - Cahir
Robbie Kiely - Carbery Rangers
Colman Kennedy - Clonmel Commercials
Conal Kennedy - Clonmel Commercials
Jack Kennedy - Clonmel Commercials
Jason Lonergan - Clonmel Commercials
Kevin Fahey - Clonmel Commercials
Michael O'Reilly - Clonmel Commercials
Michael Quinlivan - Clonmel Commercials
Padraic Louram - Clonmel Commercials
Sean O'Connor - Clonmel Commercials
Emmet Moloney - Drom-Inch
Brian Fox - Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill
Dean McEnroe - JK Brackens
Jimmy Feehan - Killenaule
Paudie Feehan - Killenaule
Bill Maher - Kilsheelan-Kilcash
Dáire Brennan - Kilsheelan-Kilcash
Evan Comerford - Kilsheelan-Kilcash
Mark Stokes - Kilsheelan-Kilcash
Conor Ryan - Loughmore-Castleiney
Joseph Nyland - Loughmore-Castleiney
Alan Campbell - Moyle Rovers
Jack Harney - Moyle Rovers
Liam Boland - Moyle Rovers
Riain Quigley - Moyle Rovers
Shane Foley - Moyle Rovers
Tadhg Fitzgerald - Moyle Rovers
Martin Kehoe - Mullinahone
Kevin O'Halloran - Portroe
Alan Moloney - Rockwell Rovers
Paddy Creedon - Thurles Sarsfields
