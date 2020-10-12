Tipp football manager David Power names his panel for the season

Their campaign recommences on Sunday next when they tackle Offaly in Semple Stadium.

Tipperary senior football Manager David Power has named his panel for the up-coming Allianz National Football league games, starting with Offaly on Sunday next in Semple Stadium.

The panel resumed training in September and are in good shape as they ready themselves for the closing stages of the league and the championship campaign.

The panel is:

Colm O'Shaughnessy - Ardfinnan

Gavin Whelan - Ardfinnan

Steven O'Brien - Ballina

Conor Sweeney - (Capt.) - Ballyporeen

Philip Austin - Borrisokane

Liam Casey - Cahir

Robbie Kiely - Carbery Rangers

Colman Kennedy - Clonmel Commercials

Conal Kennedy - Clonmel Commercials

Jack Kennedy - Clonmel Commercials

Jason Lonergan - Clonmel Commercials

Kevin Fahey - Clonmel Commercials

Michael O'Reilly - Clonmel Commercials

Michael Quinlivan - Clonmel Commercials

Padraic Louram - Clonmel Commercials

Sean O'Connor - Clonmel Commercials

Emmet Moloney - Drom-Inch

Brian Fox - Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill

Dean McEnroe - JK Brackens

Jimmy Feehan - Killenaule

Paudie Feehan - Killenaule

Bill Maher - Kilsheelan-Kilcash

Dáire Brennan - Kilsheelan-Kilcash

Evan Comerford - Kilsheelan-Kilcash

Mark Stokes - Kilsheelan-Kilcash

Conor Ryan - Loughmore-Castleiney

Joseph Nyland - Loughmore-Castleiney

Alan Campbell - Moyle Rovers

Jack Harney - Moyle Rovers

Liam Boland - Moyle Rovers

Riain Quigley - Moyle Rovers

Shane Foley - Moyle Rovers

Tadhg Fitzgerald - Moyle Rovers

Martin Kehoe - Mullinahone

Kevin O'Halloran - Portroe

Alan Moloney - Rockwell Rovers

Paddy Creedon - Thurles Sarsfields