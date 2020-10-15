Tipperary Masters athletes perform well at National Championships

The Masters athletics championships took place on September 5 at Morton Stadium, Dublin, with a good representation from athletic clubs in Tipperary.

In the women’s 400m W35 category, Bernadette Spillane of Moyne AC was 1st in a time of 1.07.74. The men’s 400m M50 section saw Mick Pender of Clonmel AC also winning in a time of 59.69.

Paddy Cummins of Moycarkey Coolcroo AC came 7th in the 1,500m M35 category in a time of 4.26.09, while Patrick Donovan of Clonmel AC was winner in the M45 section in a time of 4.36.36. In the women’s 3000m W45 section Angela McCann of Clonmel AC was 4th in 11.07.13.

The master men’s 5000m M50 saw Conor Fleming Clonmel AC in 7th place in a time of 18.16.17 while in the M55 Willie O’Donoghue, Mooreabbey Milers AC, finished third in 17.41.33.

The 5000m walk had Ross Alexander, Coolquill AC compete in the M40 category while in the M55 John Laste of Clonmel AC finished second in 33.56.01.

In the master women’s High Jump W50, Sinead Tynan of Moyne AC finished 1st with 1.25. The master men’s Long Jump M35 had Richard Phelan, Carrick-on- Suir AC in 1st place with 5.35 while Adrian McGinly Templemore AC was 2nd with 4.81 in the M40 section.

Genevieve Rowland of Templemore AC competed in the 35-49 Hammer Throw (4kg), W35 section finishing 1st with 37.89. Teammate Katie Cozens also finished in 1st place in the W40 with 21.39. John Dwyer, also of Templemore AC competed in the master men 35-49 Hammer Throw (7.26kg) category, finishing 1st with 45.27.

The men’s Discus 60+ (1kg) had Larry O’Grady of Mooreabbey Milers competing in the M60, finishing in 2nd place with 35.68.

Master men Weight for Distance (35lbs) saw Edmund Dwyer, Moyne AC, M55 finish 1st with 6.80 while in the women’s Weight for Distance (28lbs) Marissa Hayes Templemore AC competed in the W35 section, finishing 1st with 4.24.