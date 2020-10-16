Six west players on Tipperary minor hurling team to play Kerry

The Tipperary minor hurlers open their Electric Ireland Munster Championship campaign on Sunday with a quarter-final clash against Kerry in the LIT Gaelic Grounds in Limerick.

The throw-in is at 1pm and manager Paul Collins has announced his side, which lines out as follows -

1. Jason O'Dwyer - Clonoulty-Rossmore

2. Danny Slattery - Clonoulty-Rossmore

3. Callum Lawrence - Cashel King Cormacs

4. D.J. McGrath - Kiladangan

5. Cathal Quinn - Cashel King Cormacs

6. Michael Corcoran (captain) - Silvermines

7. Luke Shanahan - Upperchurch-Drombane

8. Darragh Stakelum - Thurles Sarsfields

9. Peter McGarry - St Mary's

10. Stephen Ferncombe - Clonoulty-Rossmore

11. Ciaran McCormack - Loughmore-Castleiney

12. Jack Leamy - Golden-Kilfeacle

13. Sean Kenneally - Moneygall

14. Tony Cahill - Drom-Inch

15. David Fogarty - Holycross-Ballycahill

Subs:

16. Dylan O' Grady - Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams

17. Colm Boyle - Borris-Ileigh

18. Robert Doyle - Clonoulty-Rossmore

19. Kenny Lee - Roscrea

20. Diarmuid Looby - Lattin-Cullen

21. Conor McKelvey - Silvermines

22. Darragh Minogue - Durlas Óg

23. Eddie Ryan - Borris-Ileigh

24. Pat Ryan - Upperchurch-Drombane

