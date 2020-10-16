Tipperary name team to play Offaly in National Football League
Division three tie scheduled for Semple Stadium on Sunday
Riain Quigley has been chosen at left corner forward on the Tipperary team to play Offaly in the National Football League
The Tipperary team to play Offaly in Sunday’s National Football League division three game at Semple Stadium (2pm) is
1. Evan Comerford - Kilsheelan-Kilcash
2. Alan Campbell - Moyle Rovers
3. Jimmy Feehan - Killenaule
4. Colm O’Shaughnessy - Ardfinnan
5. Bill Maher - Kilsheelan-Kilcash
6. Kevin Fahey - Clonmel Commercials
7. Robbie Kiely - Carbery Rangers
8. Steven O'Brien - Ballina
9. Liam Casey - Cahir
10. Jack Kennedy - Clonmel Commercials
11. Michael Quinlivan - Clonmel Commercials
12. Philip Austin - Borrisokane
13. Kevin O'Halloran - Portroe
14. Conor Sweeney (captain) - Ballyporeen
15. Riain Quigley - Moyle Rovers
Subs:
16. Michael O'Reilly - Clonmel Commercials
17. Tadhg Fitzgerald - Moyle Rovers
18. Emmet Moloney - Drom/Inch
19. Paudie Feehan - Killenaule
20. Padraic Looram - Clonmel Commercials
21. Conal Kennedy - Clonmel Commercials
22. Alan Moloney - Rockwell Rovers
23. Brian Fox - Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill
24. Conor Ryan - Loughmore-Castleiney
25. Jason Lonergan - Clonmel Commercials
26. Liam Boland - Moyle Rovers
