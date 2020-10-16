Tipperary name team to play Offaly in National Football League

Division three tie scheduled for Semple Stadium on Sunday

Riain Quigley

Riain Quigley has been chosen at left corner forward on the Tipperary team to play Offaly in the National Football League

The Tipperary team to play Offaly in Sunday’s National Football League division three game at Semple Stadium (2pm) is 

1. Evan Comerford - Kilsheelan-Kilcash

2. Alan Campbell - Moyle Rovers

3. Jimmy Feehan - Killenaule

4. Colm O’Shaughnessy - Ardfinnan

5. Bill Maher - Kilsheelan-Kilcash

6. Kevin Fahey - Clonmel Commercials

7. Robbie Kiely - Carbery Rangers

8. Steven O'Brien - Ballina

9. Liam Casey - Cahir

10. Jack Kennedy - Clonmel Commercials

11. Michael Quinlivan - Clonmel Commercials

12. Philip Austin - Borrisokane

13. Kevin O'Halloran - Portroe

14. Conor Sweeney (captain) - Ballyporeen

15. Riain Quigley - Moyle Rovers

Subs:

16. Michael O'Reilly - Clonmel Commercials

17. Tadhg Fitzgerald - Moyle Rovers

18. Emmet Moloney - Drom/Inch

19. Paudie Feehan - Killenaule

20. Padraic Looram - Clonmel Commercials

21. Conal Kennedy - Clonmel Commercials

22. Alan Moloney - Rockwell Rovers

23. Brian Fox - Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill                                      

24. Conor Ryan - Loughmore-Castleiney

25. Jason Lonergan - Clonmel Commercials

26. Liam Boland - Moyle Rovers

