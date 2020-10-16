Tipp senior football team for game against Offaly on Sunday is named

The game is on Sunday in Semple Stadium

With the Allianz Football League resuming this weekend, the Tipperary panel to play Offaly in their Division 3 Round 6 tie in Semple Stadium on Sunday next, October 18th, at 2pm has been announced by manager David Power.

The team lines out as follows;



1. Evan Comerford - Kilsheelan-Kilcash

2. Alan Campbell - Moyle Rovers

3. Jimmy Feehan - Killenaule

4. Colm O’Shaughnessy - Ardfinnan

5. Bill Maher - Kilsheelan-Kilcash

6. Kevin Fahey - Clonmel Commercials

7. Robbie Kiely - Carbery Rangers

8. Steven O'Brien - Ballina

9. Liam Casey - Cahir

10. Jack Kennedy - Clonmel Commercials

11. Michael Quinlivan - Clonmel Commercials

12. Philip Austin - Borrisokane

13. Kevin O'Halloran - Portroe

14. Conor Sweeney (Capt.) - Ballyporeen

15. Riain Quigley - Moyle Rovers

Subs:

16. Michael O'Reilly - Clonmel Commercials

17. Tadhg Fitzgerald - Moyle Rovers

18. Emmet Moloney - Drom & Inch

19. Paudie Feehan - Killenaule

20. Padraic Looram - Clonmel Commercials

21. Conal Kennedy - Clonmel Commercials

22. Alan Moloney - Rockwell Rovers

23. Brian Fox - Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill

24. Conor Ryan - Loughmore-Castleiney

25. Jason Lonergan - Clonmel Commercials

26. Liam Boland - Moyle Rovers