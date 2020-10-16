Tipp senior football team for game against Offaly on Sunday is named
Tipp's footballers are in action on Sunday in Semple Stadium
The game is on Sunday in Semple Stadium
With the Allianz Football League resuming this weekend, the Tipperary panel to play Offaly in their Division 3 Round 6 tie in Semple Stadium on Sunday next, October 18th, at 2pm has been announced by manager David Power.
The team lines out as follows;
1. Evan Comerford - Kilsheelan-Kilcash
2. Alan Campbell - Moyle Rovers
3. Jimmy Feehan - Killenaule
4. Colm O’Shaughnessy - Ardfinnan
5. Bill Maher - Kilsheelan-Kilcash
6. Kevin Fahey - Clonmel Commercials
7. Robbie Kiely - Carbery Rangers
8. Steven O'Brien - Ballina
9. Liam Casey - Cahir
10. Jack Kennedy - Clonmel Commercials
11. Michael Quinlivan - Clonmel Commercials
12. Philip Austin - Borrisokane
13. Kevin O'Halloran - Portroe
14. Conor Sweeney (Capt.) - Ballyporeen
15. Riain Quigley - Moyle Rovers
Subs:
16. Michael O'Reilly - Clonmel Commercials
17. Tadhg Fitzgerald - Moyle Rovers
18. Emmet Moloney - Drom & Inch
19. Paudie Feehan - Killenaule
20. Padraic Looram - Clonmel Commercials
21. Conal Kennedy - Clonmel Commercials
22. Alan Moloney - Rockwell Rovers
23. Brian Fox - Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill
24. Conor Ryan - Loughmore-Castleiney
25. Jason Lonergan - Clonmel Commercials
26. Liam Boland - Moyle Rovers
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on