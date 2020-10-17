Thirteen players from last year's panel on Tipperary U20 hurling team
The Tipperary team to play Clare in the Bord Gáis Energy Munster U20 hurling championship quarter-final this Monday night, October 19 at 7.30pm in Semple Stadium has been announced by manager John Devane.
The starting fifteen includes thirteen of last year's panel.
The team is
1. Aaron Browne - Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams
2. Johnny Ryan - Arravale Rovers
3. Conor Whelan - Carrick Davins
4. Éanna McBride - JK Brackens
5. Fintan Purcell - Drom-Inch
6. Eoghan Connolly (captain) - Cashel King Cormacs
7. Ray McCormack - Borris-Ileigh
8. Kevin Maher - Borris-Ileigh
9. Kevin McCarthy - Toomevara
10. Gearóid O'Connor - Moyne-Templetuohy
11. Conor Bowe - Moyne-Templetuohy
12. Devon Ryan - Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams
13. Andrew Ormond - JK Brackens
14. Kian O’Kelly - Kilruane MacDonaghs
15. Seán Hayes - Kiladangan
Subs:
16. Rhys Shelly - Moycarkey-Borris
17. Darragh Flannery - Kiladangan
18. John Ryan - Boherlahan-Dualla
19. Keith Ryan - Upperchurch-Drombane
20. Kieran Moloney - Thurles Sarsfields
21. Max Hackett - Moycarkey-Borris
22. Jack Morrissey - Moycarkey-Borris
23. Seán Ryan - Templederry Kenyons
24. James Devaney - Borris-Ileigh
