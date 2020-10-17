Thirteen players from last year's panel on Tipperary U20 hurling team

The Tipperary team to play Clare in the Bord Gáis Energy Munster U20 hurling championship quarter-final this Monday night, October 19 at 7.30pm in Semple Stadium has been announced by manager John Devane.

The starting fifteen includes thirteen of last year's panel.

The team is

1. Aaron Browne - Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams

2. Johnny Ryan - Arravale Rovers

3. Conor Whelan - Carrick Davins

4. Éanna McBride - JK Brackens

5. Fintan Purcell - Drom-Inch

6. Eoghan Connolly (captain) - Cashel King Cormacs

7. Ray McCormack - Borris-Ileigh

8. Kevin Maher - Borris-Ileigh

9. Kevin McCarthy - Toomevara

10. Gearóid O'Connor - Moyne-Templetuohy

11. Conor Bowe - Moyne-Templetuohy

12. Devon Ryan - Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams

13. Andrew Ormond - JK Brackens

14. Kian O’Kelly - Kilruane MacDonaghs

15. Seán Hayes - Kiladangan

Subs:

16. Rhys Shelly - Moycarkey-Borris

17. Darragh Flannery - Kiladangan

18. John Ryan - Boherlahan-Dualla

19. Keith Ryan - Upperchurch-Drombane

20. Kieran Moloney - Thurles Sarsfields

21. Max Hackett - Moycarkey-Borris

22. Jack Morrissey - Moycarkey-Borris

23. Seán Ryan - Templederry Kenyons

24. James Devaney - Borris-Ileigh

